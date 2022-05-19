Clientbook, the leader in retail clienteling technology, announced today that Owen Fuller, CEO of Lucidpress, has joined its board of directors. He brings decades of experience in entrepreneurship, marketing, and corporate leadership, and a proven track record of growing SaaS businesses.
LEHI, Utah, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clientbook, the leader in retail clienteling technology, announced today that Owen Fuller, CEO of Lucidpress, has joined its board of directors. He brings decades of experience in entrepreneurship, marketing, and corporate leadership, and a proven track record of growing SaaS businesses.
"Owen has long been a champion of helping startups, applying his insight, experience, and passion for technology and entrepreneurship," said Brandon Wright, Clientbook's CEO. "We're excited to welcome him as a board member, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise."
"Owen is a strong and seasoned leader who has a track record of scaling SaaS companies," said Gerwai Todd, Clientbook Board Member. "He's going to be a welcome addition to the board and integral in the future growth and success of Clientbook."
"Clientbook is disrupting the way retail businesses build long-term relationships with their clients. They've taken clienteling, which has been traditionally difficult and time-consuming, and made it easy and scalable," said Owen Fuller. "It's an honor to join Clientbook's board and to support this outstanding team's plans for aggressive growth in all sectors of the retail vertical."
Fuller was previously an executive at Lucid Software, Qzzr, and Fit Marketing. He has been actively involved in the Utah business community for many years, serving on various company and non-profit boards.
Clientbook is a platform and mobile app that facilitates easy clienteling by high-ticket retail sales associates. By using Clientbook, retailers gain visibility and control over the customer experience, resulting in more store visits, better sales conversion rates, and higher average dollar sales. Clientbook also drives relationship building by keeping track of the details in a client's life so that the sales associate can focus on the relationship and give the guidance clients want. To learn more, visit http://www.clientbook.com.
