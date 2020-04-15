NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media today announced the appointment of Clifton Stanley Lemon as Co-Chair of its Strategies in Light conference. Mr. Lemon will share responsibilities with Dr. Robert Steele, who has chaired and co-chaired the conference for the last 21 years.
"I've worked with Clifton for the last five years, as he has been on our Advisory Board and has been a speaker at the conference every year since 2015, leading some very successful and innovative workshops. We're a natural fit to team up to co-chair the conference. Strategies in Light, which started in 2000, was the first conference in the world devoted to LEDs. Clifton's new ideas and fresh perspective, in addition to his passion for lighting and his long-standing dedication to Strategies in Light, are valuable assets in this effort," said Dr. Steele.
"2021 presents us with unprecedented challenges and opportunities, for Strategies in Light itself and for the LED and lighting industries in general. Our team is doing a hard reset for the brand and for the experience of the conference. We plan to expand the focus of the show to encompass a wider range of applications to different markets, explore some innovative learning technologies, make the conference more accessible, and highlight emerging technologies that have come into focus as a result of recent events," said Steve Beyer, VP Group Publisher, Lighting & Technology, Endeavor Business Media.
About Strategies in Light
The Strategies in Light conference and exhibition covers every aspect of LED lighting to provide an integrated, 360-degree view of applications and technologies. It offers a platform where professionals can learn, collaborate, and connect face-to-face. We cross silos and showcase the full spectrum of lighting – from innovative technologies, to product development, to real world applications.
About Endeavor B2B
Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites events, and marketing solutions. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the accounting, aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Nashua, New Hampshire; Birmingham, Alabama; Sarasota, Florida; Skokie, Illinois; Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; Akron, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; Santa Barbara, California; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. For more information, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.
