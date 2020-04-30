NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, an artificial intelligence platform that provides data-driven personalized video ads, announced today the addition of Taylor West as Head of Sales.
West comes to Clinch with more than ten years of sales, business development and product marketing experience. As Head of Sales for Clinch, West will oversee the development and implementation of the Company's sales strategy and business initiatives within the global advertising market. West will be based out of the New York City office and will report directly to Clinch's Chief Executive Officer, Oz Etzioni.
"We are excited to welcome Taylor to our team, especially in a critical time where advertisers are unsure how to navigate the consumer ad experience," said Etzioni. "His vast experience working with some of the top tech companies in digital media will be essential to leading our sales team. In addition, he will play a key role as we expand our sales team and global marketing presence and develop a strategic revenue pipeline in these uncertain times."
Most recently, West served as General Manager of Zeotap North America, a global data and identity platform for first party customer data. Prior to Zeotap, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Amobee where he was responsible for growing and cultivating business from the world's largest bands and media holding companies. He also held positions at Conversant and CBS.
"The future of advertising is crucial in our current economic climate, personalization and the ability to execute real-time creative pivoting has never been more important," said West. "With Clinch's superior solutions providing a unique omnichannel outcome, the ad experience becomes much more enhanced for each consumer. I am excited to join Clinch, an established leader in data-driven personalized advertising with a focus on creative excellence. I look forward to driving Clinch's growth in the market and ensuring continuous and optimal client support."
About Clinch
Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co