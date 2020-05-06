NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, an artificial intelligence platform that provides data-driven personalized video ads, announced today its European expansion to accommodate the growing demand for creative personalization. The company will open offices in Barcelona, Spain and Hamburg, Germany.
To lead these offices, Clinch has hired Oded Lida Greiss as Regional Director for EMEA, and Chris Benning as Managing Director for DACH. Lida Greiss will be based out of Barcelona and will report to Clinch's Chief Executive Officer Oz Etzioni; Benning will be based out of Hamburg and will be reporting to Lida Greiss.
"In a time where many businesses are decreasing their presence, we are investing to support the growing need for brands to create deeper, more personalized experiences with their consumers. In the EMEA region, we have experienced great demand for Clinch's technology that personalizes everywhere and on every format," said Etzioni. "Oded and Chris both bring tremendous experience and relationships across Europe and will help Clinch grow our presence among brands and agencies, across all verticals."
As Regional Director for EMEA, Oded Lida Greiss brings vast experience with digital marketing technologies. Prior to joining Clinch, Lida Greiss served as Director, Strategic Partner Sales, at Datorama (Salesforce), focused on offering its cloud-based, AI-powered marketing intelligence and analytics platform for enterprises, agencies and publishers. He also held positions at MediaMind/Sizmek, SparkFlow and Convert Media.
"Many technology companies try to offer dynamic creative optimization (DCO), yet Clinch is unique by offering a truly omnichannel solution, providing data-driven advertising without compromising the quality of the end result," stated Lida Greiss. "This year, companies are taking the next step, from accumulating and organizing data, into applying it effectively, in order to connect with their consumers and deliver relevant messages. I am thrilled to join the Clinch team and look forward to helping companies deliver their messages in the most attractive manner, while making the process simple, fast, scalable and cost effective."
Chris Benning joins Clinch with more than 25 years of experience working with innovative video advertising technology solutions. Based out of Hamburg, Germany, most recently, Benning served as VP of Sales at Global Security Instruments (GSI). Prior to GSI, Benning worked at Liverail (owned by Facebook), a leading publisher monetization platform for video, where Chris served as Head of DACH region. Earlier, he was Managing Director, DACH, at MediaMind/Sizmek and at Doubleclick.
Benning added, "Having been in the industry for more than two decades, I understand the importance of personalization and the power of data that can be utilized to provide better ads to the right audience, across all digital channels. However, no one has really been able to do it across all formats and scale like Clinch. With the DACH market still lacking a scalable solution, I look forward to joining the Clinch team and providing advertisers with the tools needed to develop personal connections with their consumers and prospects."
About Clinch
Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co