ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharm Origins has announced the departure of long term CEO and entrepreneur Clint Winters.
This news comes after American Laboratories and Logistics, an Atlanta based dietary supplement company, claimed the rights to market the Pharm Origins brand.
Mr. Winters had this to say, "Being a part of Pharm Origins has been the ultimate pleasure. I have watched it flourish from a very small brand to a multinational entity with adoring customers and some of the most innovative health products in the world".
American Laboratories and Logistics will continue to manufacture the Pharm Origins brand, keeping all products American made.
They also remain focused on the pure, on-demand manufacturing practices Pharm Origins pioneered.
Mr. Winters went on to say, "I am truly excited to watch Pharm Origins grow internationally as it benefits from the manufacturing and distribution expertise of American Laboratories and Logistics."
Upon departure, Mr. Winters plans on taking a leadership role in his private equity firm, Winters Capital Investments, where he will oversee strategic investments in real estate, biotechnology and emerging brand development.
Pharm Origins is a private health brand that was started in 2010.
American Laboratories and Logistics is a dietary supplement and cosmetic manufacturer based in Alpharetta, GA.
Winters Capital Investments is a private equity firm founded by actor, inventor and entrepreneur Clint Winters.
Media Contact
Spencer Jargon, Pharm Origins, 1-888-964-5327, press@pharmorigins.com
SOURCE Pharm Origins