CLISA - Compañía Latinoamericana de Infraestructura & Servicios S.A. Announces Early Tender Results and Extension of Early Participation Payment for Any and All of the Outstanding U.S.$300,000,000 9.5% Senior Notes due 2023 (20445P AE5/US20445PAE51 (Rule 144A; P3063X AF5/USP3063XAF52 (Reg. S) Issued by CLISA and Guaranteed by Cliba Ingeniería Urbana S.A. and Benito Roggio e Hijos S.A. (the "Old Notes") and Related Consent Solicitation