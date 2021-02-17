CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

"The last year has made it abundantly clear that organizations need to accelerate their digital transformation to compete and thrive in a world that is constantly changing," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "We have never been better positioned to support this need with our scalable low code solutions."

"Pega Cloud ACV grew more than 50 percent year over year, increasing to $267 million," said Ken Stillwell, CFO, Pegasystems. "And, at the same time, Pega Cloud gross margins expanded from 51 percent to 63 percent. We expect Pega Cloud revenue growth acceleration and gross margin expansion will be key contributors to drive future Pega profitability and growth."

Financial and performance metrics (1)



(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

Total revenue

$

298,600





$

276,542





8

%



$

1,017,517





$

911,383





12

%

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$

4,006





$

918





336

%



$

(61,373)





$

(90,433)





32

%

Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP

$

15,513





$

15,682





(1)

%



$

(29,392)





$

(35,082)





16

%

Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP

$

0.05





$

0.01





400

%



$

(0.76)





$

(1.14)





33

%

Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP

$

0.18





$

0.19





(5)

%



$

(0.37)





$

(0.44)





16

%



(1) A reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.

 

(Dollars

in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Change



Year Ended

December 31,



Change

2020



2019





2020



2019



Pega Cloud

$

61,188



20

%



$

39,136



14

%



$

22,052



56

%



$

208,268



20

%



$

133,746



15

%



$

74,522



56

%

Maintenance

76,122



26

%



73,174



27

%



2,948



4

%



296,709



30

%



280,580



30

%



16,129



6

%

Term license

95,897



32

%



77,176



28

%



18,721



24

%



266,352



26

%



199,433



22

%



66,919



34

%

Subscription (2)

233,207



78

%



189,486



69

%



43,721



23

%



771,329



76

%



613,759



67

%



157,570



26

%

Perpetual license

11,990



4

%



36,729



13

%



(24,739)



(67)

%



28,558



3

%



80,015



9

%



(51,457)



(64)

%

Consulting

53,403



18

%



50,327



18

%



3,076



6

%



217,630



21

%



217,609



24

%



21



%

Total revenue

$

298,600



100

%



$

276,542



100

%



$

22,058



8

%



$

1,017,517



100

%



$

911,383



100

%



$

106,134



12

%



(2) Reflects client arrangements subject to renewal (Pega Cloud, maintenance, and term license).



 

 

2021 Guidance



As of February 17, 2021, we are providing the following guidance:





Year Ended December 31, 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP



Non-GAAP (1)

Revenue

$

1,250





$

1,250



Net (loss) income

$

(115.2)





$

21.5



Net (loss) income per share

$

(1.44)





$

0.25





(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

We will conduct a conference call and audio-only webcast at 5:00 p.m. EST on February 17, 2021.

Members of the public and investors may join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (domestic), 1-323-794-2093 (international), or via webcast (http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143063) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes before the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com  by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to understand our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

In this press release, certain statements may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

These forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, statements about:

  • our future financial performance and business plans;
  • the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
  • the continued payment of quarterly dividends;
  • the timing of revenue recognition;
  • management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
  • variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
  • the impact of actual or threatened public health emergencies, such as the Coronavirus (COVID-19);
  • reliance on third-party service providers;
  • compliance with our debt obligations and debt covenants;
  • the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and related Capped Call Transactions;
  • reliance on key personnel;
  • the relocation of our corporate headquarters;
  • the continued uncertainties in the global economy;
  • foreign currency exchange rates;
  • the potential legal and financial liabilities and reputation damage due to cyber-attacks;
  • security breaches and security flaws;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and costs associated with defending such rights;
  • our client retention rate;
  • management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views as of February 17, 2021.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

Press contact:

Lisa Pintchman 

Pegasystems Inc.                                    

lisa.pintchman@pega.com

(617) 866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR for Pegasystems Inc.

pegainvestorrelations@pega.com

(617) 866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue















Software license

$

107,887





$

113,905





$

294,910





$

279,448



Maintenance

76,122





73,174





296,709





280,580



Pega Cloud

61,188





39,136





208,268





133,746



Consulting

53,403





50,327





217,630





217,609



Total revenue

298,600





276,542





1,017,517





911,383



Cost of revenue















Software license

574





674





2,928





3,656



Maintenance

5,666





6,341





22,311





25,656



Pega Cloud

20,337





18,059





76,575





65,828



Consulting

50,318





52,533





209,099





214,882



Total cost of revenue

76,895





77,607





310,913





310,022



Gross profit

221,705





198,935





706,604





601,361



Operating expenses















Selling and marketing

150,009





133,395





545,693





474,459



Research and development

59,366





52,408





236,986





205,210



General and administrative

18,260





14,877





67,452





56,570



Total operating expenses

227,635





200,680





850,131





736,239



(Loss) from operations

(5,930)





(1,745)





(143,527)





(134,878)



Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

1,159





1,242





3,704





(2,335)



Interest income

131





129





1,223





2,020



Interest expense

(5,565)





(144)





(19,356)





(212)



Gain on capped call transactions

11,881









31,697







Other (loss) income, net

(4)





181





1,370





559



Income (loss) before (benefit from) income taxes

1,672





(337)





(124,889)





(134,846)



(Benefit from) income taxes

(2,334)





(1,255)





(63,516)





(44,413)



Net income (loss)

$

4,006





$

918





$

(61,373)





$

(90,433)



Earnings (loss) per share















Basic

$

0.05





$

0.01





$

(0.76)





$

(1.14)



Diluted

$

0.05





$

0.01





$

(0.76)





$

(1.14)



Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding















Basic

80,770





79,430





80,336





79,055



Diluted

86,080





83,624





80,336





79,055



 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$

4,006





$

918





336

%



$

(61,373)





$

(90,433)





32

%

Stock-based compensation (2)

26,313





20,666









103,068





80,909







Capped call transactions

(11,881)













(31,697)











Convertible debt

4,408













14,813











Amortization of intangible assets

919





1,018









3,970





6,625







Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

(1,159)





(1,242)









(3,704)





2,335







Other

(384)













757











Income tax effects (3)

(6,709)





(5,678)









(55,226)





(34,518)







Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP

$

15,513





$

15,682





(1)

%



$

(29,392)





$

(35,082)





16

%

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP

$

0.05





$

0.01





400

%



$

(0.76)





$

(1.14)





33

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

0.13





0.18









0.39





0.70







Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP

$

0.18





$

0.19





(5)

%



$

(0.37)





$

(0.44)





16

%

























Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

86,080





83,624





3

%



80,336





79,055





2

%

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP

86,080





83,624





3

%



80,336





79,055





2

%

 

(1)

 Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:





Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.





 

Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses from our privately negotiated capped call transactions entered into concurrent with our issuance of the convertible senior notes to reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon any conversion of the convertible senior notes and/or offset any cash payments we are required to make in excess of the principal amount of convertible senior notes that may be converted, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.





 

Convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued $600 million of convertible senior notes, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.75%. A debt discount resulting from the conversion feature and debt issuance costs reduced the convertible debt instrument's carrying value. Debt discount and issuance costs are amortized as interest expense over the debt's life based upon an effective interest rate of 4.31%. We believe excluding these amounts provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.





 

Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by our acquisitions' timing and size. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future period revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.





 

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our Non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.





 

Other: We have excluded gains and losses on our venture investments, incremental fees incurred due to the cancellation of the live event portion of our annual PegaWorld conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and incremental expenses incurred from the integration of acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

 

(2) Stock-based compensation was:





Three Months Ended

December 31,





Year Ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Cost of revenue

$

5,160





$

4,605





$

20,796





$

18,822



Selling and marketing

12,315





8,610





46,283





32,665



Research and development

5,819





4,948





22,885





18,938



General and administrative

3,019





2,503





13,104





10,484





$

26,313





$

20,666





$

103,068





$

80,909



Income tax benefit

$

(5,171)





$

(4,166)





$

(20,464)





$

(16,392)



 

(3) Effective income tax rates were:





Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019

GAAP

51

%



33

%

Non-GAAP

22

%



22

%

Our effective income tax rate under GAAP is subject to significant fluctuations due to various factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our Non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our Non-GAAP results consistent with the effective income tax rate in our annual plan as established at the beginning of each year, given this tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets







Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

$

465,168





$

68,363



Receivables (billed and unbilled)

536,260





501,675



Goodwill

79,231





79,039



Other assets

523,603





335,735



Total assets

$

1,604,262





$

984,812



Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Accrued expenses, including compensation and related expenses

$

182,273





$

152,127



Deferred revenue, current

232,865





190,080



Convertible senior notes, net

518,203







Other liabilities

128,749





103,595



Stockholders' equity

542,172





539,010



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,604,262





$

984,812



 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019

Net (loss)

$

(61,373)





$

(90,433)



Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash (used in) operating activities







Non-cash items

93,795





99,251



Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

(32,985)





(50,983)



Cash (used in) operating activities

(563)





(42,165)



Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(321,683)





70,074



Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

423,448





(74,258)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,334





290



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

103,536





(46,059)



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

68,363





114,422



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

171,899





$

68,363



 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE ("ACV")

(in thousands, except percentages)



Annual contract value ("ACV") (1) - ACV, as reported, represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for term license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. Client Cloud ACV is composed of maintenance ACV and ACV from term license contracts. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our Cloud Transition. Reported amounts have not been adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates.





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



Change

Maintenance

$

304,488





$

292,696





$

11,792



4

%

Term

264,346





231,267





33,079



14

%

Client Cloud

568,834





523,963





44,871



9

%

Pega Cloud

266,642





169,329





97,313



57

%

Total

$

835,476





$

693,292





$

142,184



21

%



(1) Foreign currency contributed 1%-2% to ACV growth in 2020.

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)



Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Backlog represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized and includes deferred revenue and non-cancellable amounts expected to be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.





December 31, 2020



Perpetual license



Term license



Maintenance



Pega Cloud



Consulting



Total

1 year or less

$

11,514





$

105,920





$

227,803





$

248,223





$

19,226





$

612,686



57

%

1-2 years

395





7,962





54,509





193,064





346





256,276



24

%

2-3 years





4,928





28,320





104,542





851





138,641



13

%

Greater than 3 years





4





19,283





44,308





1,189





64,784



6

%



$

11,909





$

118,814





$

329,915





$

590,137





$

21,612





$

1,072,387



100

%



























Change in Backlog Since December 31, 2019





















$

7,425





$

1,981





$

61,621





$

167,967





$

(2,750)





$

236,244







166

%



2

%



23

%



40

%



(11)

%



28

%



 



December 31, 2019



Perpetual license



Term license



Maintenance



Pega Cloud



Consulting



Total

1 year or less

$

2,305





$

97,826





$

206,882





$

165,571





$

20,798





$

493,382



58

%

1-2 years

2,179





12,014





30,291





128,109





1,439





174,032



21

%

2-3 years





3,132





17,844





84,788





132





105,896



13

%

Greater than 3 years





3,861





13,277





43,702





1,993





62,833



8

%



$

4,484





$

116,833





$

268,294





$

422,170





$

24,362





$

836,143



100

%

 

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE

(in millions, except per share amounts)





Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP)

$

1,250







Net loss (GAAP)

$

(115.2)



Stock-based compensation

125.3



Convertible debt

18.4



Amortization of intangible assets

3.7



Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

(2.0)



Income tax effects

(8.7)



Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$

21.5







Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP

$

(1.44)



Non-GAAP adjustments

1.69



Diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP

$

0.25







Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

80.0



Incremental dilutive shares for Non-GAAP

5.0



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP

85.0



 

