SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that T-Mobile has joined as a gold member.
T-Mobile started its open source journey a few years ago, prior to migrating the majority of its production traffic to Kubernetes ahead of the 2018 iPhone launch. Since then, the "Un-carrier" has been extensively contributing to the cloud native and open source ecosystem, including the development of a significant number of open source projects.
"Several years ago, T-Mobile embarked on a cloud native transformation journey as part of our commitment to providing the best experiences for our customers and maintaining best-in-class customer care," said Ramesh Krishnaram, Director, Platform & Infrastructure Engineering at T-Mobile. "We have been focused on driving towards a distributed service architecture and enabling our developer community to rapidly build, test, release, and operate software in a hybrid cloud environment. We are thrilled to join CNCF to help drive innovation in the ecosystem and gain greater insights into the Foundation's strategy and project roadmaps."
T-Mobile's cloud native landscape is rapidly evolving as it continues to leverage open source software projects including Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes, Prometheus, Envoy, OPA, Fluentd, Helm, CoreDNS, Jaeger, Thanos, gRPC, Harbor, Etcd, and Notary to architect and run platforms at scale.
"It is great to see growing engagement from the telecom industry, as they join other industries that have made the migration to cloud native," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We welcome T-Mobile's commitment to the CNCF ecosystem as a gold member and look forward to collaborating further, particularly in our Telecom User Group."
