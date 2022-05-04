CloudCover, a Gartner-Recognized "Cool Vendor" in Channel Enablement has continued to strengthen its investment in serving its Channel Partner clients with a new hire. Gregg Meyers has been announced as the new Senior Director of Channel Programs.
IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --CloudCover, a Gartner-Recognized "Cool Vendor" in Channel Enablement has continued to strengthen its investment in serving its Channel Partner clients with a new hire. Gregg Meyers has been announced as the new Senior Director of Channel Programs. He will be responsible for growing CloudCover's worldwide Channel strategy and engagements. His primary duties will include creating new programs and incentives tailored to the Channel and working closely with sales to better service existing Channel Partner clients. He reports directly to the President and CEO, Jeff Huggins.
Speaking on the current state of the Channel, Jeff Huggins, President and CEO of CloudCover had this to say, "The business of maintenance is changing, especially in the Channel. We have seen the emergence of what we call 'The Partner Economy' as one of the biggest drivers in B2B maintenance. With so many competitors, differentiation is the only way to grow. CloudCover's Platform was built for how the Channel does business. It's been a game-changer for our Channel Partners. This is a key time to bring in Gregg's talents for our business."
Gregg joins CloudCover with deep experience in IT services. Previously to joining CloudCover, Gregg spent time in the TPM (Third Party Maintenance) space as a Channel Executive for a leading TPM company. His longest role of 20+ years was with a Fortune 500 company in a variety of senior management roles in sales, services, and product. For the last 15 years Gregg has worked in services with a heavy concentration on Implementation, Contractual Support (OEM & TPM), and Warranty Support. His role at CloudCover comes as the company readies the launch of a new Partner Portal, slated for end of 2022.
"One of the things that makes a partnership with CloudCover different than other maintenance providers is that they are not a hardware company looking to get into SaaS," said Gregg. "They have always been a services company. They offer both software and global service delivery solutions exclusively for the Channel. Our Channel Partners are already using the CloudCover Platform to partner more closely and better serve their end-user clients. It's obvious to me and I think it will be obvious to the Channel that this is the kind of intelligent service that will make for significant margin growth and client satisfaction. I'm excited to be part of the team."
About CloudCover
The business of maintenance is changing. Channel Partners can no longer afford to compete on price alone. The leaders are already exploring new models of growing their businesses with CloudCover. CloudCover has created the only intelligent direct-to-channel model, combining a maintenance management software with global service delivery.
Channel Partners and their end-users get a singular view of all contracts, warranty, and maintenance information through their own customized dashboard. Channel Partners can self-brand the dashboard to offer a fully integrated, built-in third-party support option for their teams and their end-users. Now Channel Partner clients can easily purchase or extend contracts from OEM vendors or third-party maintenance providers with a simple click of a button. With CloudCover, Channel Partners capture over 30% more renewals through automation and get access to scalable, global maintenance support through their own, self-serve platform. For more information or a demo of the platform please visit http://www.cloudcover.it.
Media Contact
Tracey Carl, CloudCover, 1 8885112022, tcarl@cloudcover.it
SOURCE CloudCover