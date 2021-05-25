Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced that company executives will participate at an upcoming financial conference.

Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Virtual Conference

June 3, 2021, at 11:30 AM Pacific Time (2:30 PM Eastern Time)

Live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available at investors.cloudera.com.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

