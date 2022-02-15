SAN FRANCISCO and CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay Area based Artificial edge Intelligence and IoT software firm, Clovity, and Centennial, CO based Energy Management and Oil & Gas Technology Solution Provider, Twin Eagle Solutions, have partnered to address new EPA mandates on Oil & Gas companies as well as refinery providers throughout the US. The mandates require the limiting of emissions from methane greenhouse gases, black smoke from flare burn off, and chemical leaks in weakening infrastructure. Clovity and Twin Eagle Solution will partner to provide new AI and IoT capabilities, through Clovity's CSensorNet IoT platform, that will mitigate fugitive emission and ensure compliance with EPA standards. The proposed regulations will reach hundreds of thousands of new and—for the first time—existing facilities in the production, gathering, processing, transmission and storage segments of the Oil & Gas industry.
While Natural Gas has a lesser carbon footprint than Coal when burned, fugitive emissions are significantly cutting into the efficacy of this energy product. Fugitive emissions can come from wells, pipelines, or any other part of the physical supply chain for natural gas.
Through this partnership, Clovity and Twin Eagle intend to address the compliance needs that Natural Gas companies are currently facing: Tracking Fugitive Emissions in real time. The companies intend to provide combined expertise in Oil & Gas and artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT and video streaming to take immediate action to address these new emission mandates. These collective capabilities will help large refineries and producers to ensure they are compliant with EPA regulations and create a greener future for generations to come.
Kaylor Greenstreet, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Twin Eagle Solutions comments, "Twin Eagle has always prided ourselves in being thought leaders in our industry as well as consistently providing quality solutions to our customers. We are confident that with our 21 years of knowledge and expertise mixed with Clovity's technical expertise in AI and Machine learning, that we can provide a high-quality solution our customers can use for years to stay compliant with current and future EPA regulations."
"I am very excited to partner with the experts at Twin Eagle Solutions and to once again be putting a spotlight on our AI and edge capabilities, along with our CSensorNet IoT application, to solve a global problem. Using our technology will help oil and gas companies ensure they are keeping the fuels in the pipes and produce the cleanest energy possible", Chief Strategy Officer for Clovity, Chris Medina, adds.
More About Clovity
Founded in 2008, Clovity is a San Francisco based AI and IoT-as-a-Service platform provider powered by their proprietary software called CSensorNet. Clovity also provides IoT Managed Project Teams to help companies scale their IoT work force in areas of IoT Digital, Cloud and Data.
Clovity's IoT and AI platform connects companies to their assets and the world of 'things' around them. We have engineered our solution to provide edge computing, artificial intelligence, cloud agnostic, coupled with powerful data analytics and data visualization.
Learn more at
More About Twin Eagle
Founded in 2001, Twin Eagle is a leader in Industrial IoT and wireless solutions. Servicing over 600 customers with over 5000 projects in the last 21 years, Twin Eagle has built a reputation as a trustworthy and quality company in the industrial space.
Twin Eagle specializes in creating and providing modern day Field Area Network and Industrial IoT solutions for its customers. With employee resources that are certified to work in field environments and can operate in all 50 states we can utilize our expertise with industrial wireless, field area networking, edge computing, and IIoT solutions to help any company accomplish their modern-day technology goals.
Learn more at
