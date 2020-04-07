PUNE, India, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Industries, a leading provider of boiler efficiency solutions, has successfully established a new office, Clyde Industries India Private Limited, located in Balewadi, Pune, India.

This new location serves India's growing pulp & paper boiler cleaning needs, ranging from new sootblower and air port cleaner equipment, Fitness-to-Operate (FTO) inspections, repair/rebuild, aftermarket spares to service, and maintenance support carried out by their local service team.

Samir Patil will lead Clyde Industries India, supported by local staff. Samir graduated from the University of Mumbai, India with a Bachelors degree in Instrumentation & Controls Engineering. Samir has a total of 22 years of industry experience, with 11 of those years being with Clyde Bergemann and Clyde Industries USA, Atlanta Pulp & Paper division. He spearheaded many technological advancements, including the SMART Clean Sootblower Intelligent Controls System, and has worked in various Product Development, Project Engineering and Business Development management positions.

The new Clyde Industries India office confirms Clyde Industries' strategy for growth and better serves their worldwide customer base. "I am personally very satisfied that we could establish this new office location in the current difficult financial market and am sure our global platform and excellent product range will allow us to better serve our customers across the globe," said Dominick Garton, President and CEO of Clyde Industries.

About Clyde Industries:

Clyde Industries, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading provider of boiler efficiency solutions for the most demanding applications in the pulp & paper, power and other industrial markets. While the Atlanta operation has focused on the pulp and paper industry since its foundation in 1990, the Company has also become a market leader in power boiler, waste-to-energy and biomass applications. Clyde Industries' core technologies are onload cleaning equipment, advanced controls, process optimization and monitoring systems. The Company also provides world-class aftermarket support for all designs of equipment, upgrades, technical service and consulting. For more information, please visit: https://clyde-industries.com

Contact info in India:

Samir Patil

Managing Director

samir.patil@clyde-industries.com

+91 8550914913

Clyde Industries India Private Limited,

22/3, Metropolis #203, Balewadi High Street, Balewadi, Pune, India-411 045

 

For press inquiries, please contact:

Georgia Roy

Director, Global Marketing

georgia.roy@clyde-industries.com

678-259-9138   

