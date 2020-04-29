CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020.
The company reported revenue of $1.5 billion and operating income of $960 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net income was $766 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.14. On an adjusted basis, net income was $836 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.33. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1
"The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges, taking a devastating toll on human life and creating extraordinary uncertainty around the world," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "Our sincere thanks go out to the entire medical community and the many first responders aggressively fighting this disease on the front lines, as well as those helping to keep goods moving, grocery stores and pharmacies open and other essential services operating for the benefit of all of us. I am extremely proud of the resilience demonstrated by CME Group employees, most of whom are working remotely, to ensure our systems and markets continue to operate efficiently despite periods of extreme volatility. During the quarter, we saw significantly increased levels of client hedging and risk transfer, across all products and time zones. Though the long-term effects of the pandemic are still unknown, we remain focused on the health and safety of the entire CME Group community, as well as on facilitating risk management for our market participants during these extraordinary times and beyond."
1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.
First-quarter 2020 average daily volume (ADV) included a quarterly record overall, as well as across EMEA and APAC. First-quarter 2020 ADV was 27 million contracts, up 45% compared with the first quarter of 2019. Non-U.S. ADV for first-quarter 2020 reached 7.3 million contracts, up 56% compared with first-quarter 2019, including 54% growth in Europe, 73% growth in Asia and 21% growth in Latin America.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for first-quarter 2020 totaled $1.3 billion. The total average rate per contract was $0.676, down 6% compared with fourth-quarter 2019. Market data revenue totaled $131.5 million for first-quarter 2020.
As of March 31, 2020, the company had approximately $1.0 billion in cash (including $125 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.5 billion of debt. The company paid dividends during the first quarter of $1.2 billion, including the annual variable dividend for 2019 of $894 million, which was paid in January 2020. The company has returned approximately $13.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
851.7
$
1,551.4
Marketable securities
77.5
83.2
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
799.7
491.8
Other current assets (includes $4.3 and $4.3 in restricted cash)
315.9
364.4
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
100,371.8
37,077.0
Total current assets
102,416.6
39,567.8
Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
538.4
544.0
Intangible assets—trading products
17,175.3
17,175.3
Intangible assets—other, net
4,997.9
5,117.7
Goodwill
10,742.5
10,742.5
Other assets (includes $0.8 and $0.9 in restricted cash)
2,061.6
2,068.0
Total Assets
$
137,932.3
$
75,215.3
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
74.3
$
61.9
Short-term debt
—
—
Other current liabilities
607.9
1,384.8
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
100,371.5
37,075.8
Total current liabilities
101,053.7
38,522.5
Long-term debt
3,539.8
3,743.2
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
5,622.1
5,635.2
Other liabilities
1,118.0
1,155.1
Total Liabilities
111,333.6
49,056.0
CME Group Shareholders' Equity
26,567.7
26,128.9
Non-controlling interests
31.0
30.4
Total Equity
26,598.7
26,159.3
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
137,932.3
$
75,215.3
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
Revenues
Clearing and transaction fees
$
1,278.8
$
952.6
Market data and information services
131.5
130.1
Other
111.8
96.9
Total Revenues
1,522.1
1,179.6
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
207.5
230.3
Technology
47.7
47.1
Professional fees and outside services
41.7
39.4
Amortization of purchased intangibles
77.3
80.7
Depreciation and amortization
35.3
32.9
Licensing and other fee agreements
73.9
40.5
Other
78.8
77.7
Total Expenses
562.2
548.6
Operating Income
959.9
631.0
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
Investment income
95.9
178.7
Interest and other borrowing costs
(40.9)
(48.1)
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries
51.2
40.5
Other non-operating income (expense)
(76.8)
(161.9)
Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)
29.4
9.2
Income before Income Taxes
989.3
640.2
Income tax provision
222.5
144.3
Net Income
766.8
495.9
Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(0.6)
1.0
Net Income Attributable to CME Group
$
766.2
$
496.9
Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:
Basic
$
2.14
$
1.39
Diluted
2.14
1.39
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
Basic
357,524
356,886
Diluted
358,455
358,047
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Operating Statistics
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
Trading Days
61
63
64
64
62
Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)
CME Group ADV (in thousands)
Product Line
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
Interest rates
10,313
11,593
10,868
8,638
13,813
Equity indexes
3,161
3,480
3,931
3,252
6,498
Foreign exchange
885
874
850
839
1,079
Energy
2,331
2,498
2,456
2,213
3,228
Agricultural commodities
1,381
1,839
1,320
1,278
1,506
Metals
561
633
821
652
889
Total
18,633
20,918
20,247
16,872
27,013
Venue
CME Globex
16,576
18,505
18,282
15,356
24,582
Open outcry
1,284
1,501
1,177
867
1,281
Privately negotiated
773
912
788
650
1,149
Total
18,633
20,918
20,247
16,872
27,013
Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)
CME Group RPC
Product Line
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
Interest rates
$
0.481
$
0.476
$
0.500
$
0.507
$
0.488
Equity indexes
0.757
0.676
0.612
0.654
0.616
Foreign exchange
0.763
0.713
0.720
0.732
0.721
Energy
1.159
1.139
1.137
1.133
1.108
Agricultural commodities
1.246
1.222
1.234
1.242
1.260
Metals
1.488
1.455
1.414
1.344
1.429
Average RPC
$
0.713
$
0.693
$
0.693
$
0.717
$
0.676
1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
Net Income Attributable to CME Group
$
766.2
$
496.9
Restructuring and severance
5.9
3.3
Amortization of purchased intangibles
77.3
80.7
Acquisition-related costs(1)
8.1
7.9
Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses(2)
(3.6)
7.6
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments
(2.9)
3.4
Loss on real estate sublease and related costs
—
0.4
(Gains) losses on derivatives
(1.5)
14.4
Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on assets(3)
22.6
—
Income tax effect related to above
(36.3)
(27.8)
Other income tax items
—
(7.6)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group
$
835.8
$
579.2
GAAP Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:
Basic
$
2.14
$
1.39
Diluted
2.14
1.39
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:
Basic
$
2.34
$
1.62
Diluted
2.33
1.62
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
Basic
357,524
356,886
Diluted
358,455
358,047
1. Acquisition-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX transaction.
2. Results include foreign exchange transaction net gains and losses principally related to cash held in British pounds within entities whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar.
3. Results include net gains and losses on intangible assets, fixed assets and assets held for sale.
