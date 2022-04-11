Underscoring an investment in the growth, development and engagement of their talent, CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier, today announce the promotion of Julia Missaggia to Chief People Officer.
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Underscoring an investment in the growth, development and engagement of their talent, CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier, today announce the promotion of Julia Missaggia to Chief People Officer. As Chief People Officer, Julia will lead the people strategy in line with CMI Media Group and Compas' strategic direction of the business. This includes talent attraction, employee training and development, and retention strategies, succession planning, total rewards and recognition, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Missaggia has led recruiting and retention efforts as the companies have experienced several years of continuous growth, including being recognized twice recently as one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies. The companies were recognized by Digiday's Worklife Awards as Most Committed to Employee Appreciation in 2021 and Most Committed to Employee Growth in 2020.
In just over 5 years of tenure, Missaggia's impact has included:
- Strategy leading to industry leading recruiting and retention in an incredibly competitive market. Across CMI Media Group and Compas, led the companies' talent attraction strategy to hire 350 staff in 2021.
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives including formalizing diverse hiring practices and establishing best-practice corporate culture processes including the establishment of ERGs.
- Establishing and leading a listening mindset across the organization that has led to improved employee engagement and new benefits. This has included improved paid-parental leave, summer hours program, increased career mobility opportunities, and mental health days.
- Leading a Future of Work initiative alongside the agencies' executives that incorporated employee listening and other metrics to design a better and more productive workplace.
"We are deeply appreciative of Julia's immense contributions and her vision forward. She has been a proven guardian of change and culture, and a key contributor to the way we celebrate and reward our employees. We are excited for our future, as she continues to lead our agency forward in all things people," said Dr. Susan Dorfman, CEO and President, CMI Media Group.
"We are thrilled to see Julia elevate into this new role as embodies the values we expect all our people to live daily. She cares deeply about the experience of every single one of our employees and works tirelessly to make it the best it can possibly be," said James Woodland, CEO, Compas.
Those looking to join the CMI Media Group and Compas teams can visit the company's career pages: https://cmimediagroup.com/careers/ and https://www.compas-inc.com/careers.
About CMI Media Group
CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
About Compas
For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry's leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients' media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients' collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry's best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compas-inc.com/careers
