JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today 2020 reported earnings per share of $2.64, compared to reported earnings per share of $2.39 for 2019. The company announced adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 for 2020, compared to $2.49 for 2019.
CMS Energy raised its guidance for 2021 adjusted earnings to $2.83 - $2.87* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) reflecting continued strong growth of 6 to 8 percent, with a bias toward the midpoint.
"CMS Energy has delivered consistent industry-leading financial results for nearly two decades. That continued in 2020, and we are well positioned for success in 2021," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "The company remains committed to lead the clean energy transition by bringing renewable energy and energy waste reduction opportunities to all of our customers. In 2020, we contributed more than $80 million to support our customers and the communities we serve during the pandemic, and we invested more than $700 million in gas, electric and renewable infrastructure to support our clean energy transition."
CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business.
CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2020 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on February 4 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."
Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.
*This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items detailed in the attached summary financial statements. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.
Financial Results and Outlook
2020 Results
Amount
Reported EPS
$2.64
Adjusted EPS
$2.67
2021 Updates
Amount
Adjusted EPS Guidance
$2.83 - $2.87*
Annual Dividend
$1.74 (+7%)
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/20
12/31/19
12/31/20
12/31/19
Operating revenue
$
1,798
$
1,795
$
6,680
$
6,845
Operating expenses
1,446
1,484
5,318
5,606
Operating Income
352
311
1,362
1,239
Other income (expense)
(15)
28
84
109
Interest charges
140
134
561
519
Income Before Income Taxes
197
205
885
829
Income tax expense
35
37
133
147
Net Income
162
168
752
682
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4
1
(3)
2
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
158
$
167
$
755
$
680
Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share
$
0.55
$
0.59
$
2.65
$
2.40
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
0.55
0.58
2.64
2.39
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
In Millions
As of
12/31/20
12/31/19
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
168
$
140
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
17
17
Other current assets
2,219
2,174
Total current assets
2,404
2,331
Non-current assets
Plant, property, and equipment
21,039
18,926
Other non-current assets
6,223
5,580
Total Assets
$
29,666
$
26,837
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities (1)
$
1,568
$
1,484
Non-current liabilities (1)
6,825
7,051
Capitalization
Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)
Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)
12,083
10,518
Non-recourse debt
2,888
2,478
Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)
14,971
12,996
Noncontrolling interests
581
37
Common stockholders' equity
5,496
5,018
Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)
21,048
18,051
Securitization debt (2)
225
251
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
29,666
$
26,837
(1) Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.
(2) Includes current and non-current portions.
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
In Millions
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/20
12/31/19
Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts
$
157
$
175
Net cash provided by operating activities (3)
1,276
1,790
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,867)
(2,816)
Cash flows from operating and investing activities
(1,591)
(1,026)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,619
1,008
Total Cash Flows
$
28
$
(18)
End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts
$
185
$
157
(3) Includes the impact of $700 million of pension contributions in 2020.
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/20
12/31/19
12/31/20
12/31/19
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
158
$
167
$
755
$
680
Reconciling items:
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings
2
36
13
37
Tax impact
(1)
(9)
(3)
(9)
Tax reform
-
-
(9)
-
Voluntary separation program
*
-
11
-
Tax impact
(*)
-
(3)
-
Adjusted net income – non-GAAP
$
159
$
194
$
764
$
708
Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
285.7
283.0
285.0
283.0
Diluted
286.9
284.8
286.3
284.3
Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share
Reported net income per share
$
0.55
$
0.59
$
2.65
$
2.40
Reconciling items:
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings
0.01
0.13
0.04
0.13
Tax impact
(*)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.03)
Tax reform
-
-
(0.03)
-
Voluntary separation program
*
-
0.04
-
Tax impact
(*)
-
(0.01)
-
Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP
$
0.56
$
0.69
$
2.68
$
2.50
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
Reported net income per share
$
0.55
$
0.58
$
2.64
$
2.39
Reconciling items:
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings
0.01
0.13
0.04
0.13
Tax impact
(*)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.03)
Tax reform
-
-
(0.03)
-
Voluntary separation program
*
-
0.04
-
Tax impact
(*)
-
(0.01)
-
Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP
$
0.56
$
0.68
$
2.67
$
2.49
*
Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.
Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items detailed in these summary financial statements. Adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.
