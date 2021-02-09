CMS Energy Logo

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today the calculation of the tax status of its 2020 common stock dividends.

The following is an allocation of the 2020 common stock (CUSIP #125896100) dividends for United States federal income tax purposes:

Record Date

Paid Date

Divdend per

share

Ordinary

Dividend

Qualified

Dividend

Total Capital

Gain

Dividend

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain

Dividend

Non Dividend

Distribution

Return of

Capital

Percentage



















February 7, 2020

February 28, 2020

0.4075

0.4075

0.4075

0.000

0.000

0.000

0%

May 15, 2020

May 29, 2020

0.4075

0.4075

0.4075

0.000

0.000

0.000

0%

August 7, 2020

August 31, 2020

0.4075

0.4075

0.4075

0.000

0.000

0.000

0%

November 6, 2020

November 30, 2020

0.4075

0.000

0.000

0.000

0.000

0.4075

100%

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment related to CMS common stock dividends.

Additional dividend information can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

