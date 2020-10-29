JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported net income of $218 million, or $0.76 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to reported net income of $207 million, or $0.73 per share, for the same quarter in 2019. The company's adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $221 million, or $0.77 per share. For the first nine months of 2020, the company reported net income of $597 million, or $2.09 per share, compared to reported net income of $513 million, or $1.81 per share for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $605 million, or $2.11 per share.
CMS Energy reaffirmed its guidance for 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.64 - $2.68* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures). Additionally, CMS Energy introduced 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.82 to $2.86, reflecting continued strong growth of 6 to 8 percent.
"The company's third quarter results confirm our commitment to finish the year strong both operationally and financially and to continue to prioritize those who have been affected by the pandemic," said Patti Poppe, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "As we look to 2021, we will continue to focus on the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit."
CMS Energy noted several accomplishments during the quarter:
- Consumers Energy settled its gas rate case and will not file another gas case prior to December 2021.
- Consumers Energy was named by Forbes Magazine as the best employer for women in the utility sector.
- Consumers Energy committed $12 million to support Michigan residents and small businesses affected by COVID-19 with energy bills.
- Consumers Energy joined a first-of-its-kind pledge with five other energy companies to build a vast network of electric vehicle fast charging stations across the Midwest from Michigan to Kansas.
CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business.
Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.
*This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially.
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/20
9/30/19
9/30/20
9/30/19
Operating revenue
$
1,575
$
1,546
$
4,882
$
5,050
Operating expenses
1,206
1,195
3,872
4,122
Operating Income
369
351
1,010
928
Other income
28
31
99
81
Interest charges
143
133
421
385
Income Before Income Taxes
254
249
688
624
Income tax expense
44
42
98
110
Net Income
210
207
590
514
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(8)
-
(7)
1
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
218
$
207
$
597
$
513
Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share
$
0.76
$
0.73
$
2.10
$
1.81
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
0.76
0.73
2.09
1.81
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
In Millions
As of
9/30/20
12/31/19
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
519
$
140
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
39
17
Other current assets
1,936
2,174
Total current assets
2,494
2,331
Non-current assets
Plant, property, and equipment
20,630
18,926
Other non-current assets
6,156
5,580
Total Assets
$
29,280
$
26,837
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities (1)
$
1,193
$
1,484
Non-current liabilities (1)
7,054
7,051
Capitalization
Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)
Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)
11,968
10,518
Non-recourse debt
2,929
2,478
Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)
14,897
12,996
Noncontrolling interests
578
37
Common stockholders' equity
5,320
5,018
Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)
20,795
18,051
Securitization debt (2)
238
251
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
29,280
$
26,837
(1) Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.
(2) Includes current and non-current portions.
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
In Millions
Nine Months Ended
9/30/20
9/30/19
Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts
$
157
$
175
Net cash provided by operating activities (3)
1,144
1,395
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,298)
(2,212)
Cash flows from operating and investing activities
(1,154)
(817)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,555
1,075
Total Cash Flows
$
401
$
258
End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts
$
558
$
433
(3) Includes the impact of a $531 million pension contribution in 2020.
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/20
9/30/19
9/30/20
9/30/19
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
218
$
207
$
597
$
513
Reconciling items:
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings
4
1
11
1
Tax impact
(1)
(*)
(2)
(*)
Tax reform
-
-
(9)
-
Voluntary separation program
*
-
11
-
Tax impact
(*)
-
(3)
-
Adjusted net income – non-GAAP
$
221
$
208
$
605
$
514
Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
285.6
283.0
284.8
282.9
Diluted
286.9
284.6
286.3
284.2
Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share
Reported net income per share
$
0.76
$
0.73
$
2.10
$
1.81
Reconciling items:
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings
0.01
*
0.03
*
Tax impact
(*)
(*)
(0.01)
(*)
Tax reform
-
-
(0.03)
-
Voluntary separation program
*
-
0.04
-
Tax impact
(*)
-
(0.01)
-
Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP
$
0.77
$
0.73
$
2.12
$
1.81
Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share
Reported net income per share
$
0.76
$
0.73
$
2.09
$
1.81
Reconciling items:
Other exclusions from adjusted earnings
0.01
*
0.03
*
Tax impact
(*)
(*)
(0.01)
(*)
Tax reform
-
-
(0.03)
-
Voluntary separation program
*
-
0.04
-
Tax impact
(*)
-
(0.01)
-
Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP
$
0.77
$
0.73
$
2.11
$
1.81
*
Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.
Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items detailed in these summary financial statements. Adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.