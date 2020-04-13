CMS_Energy_Logo.jpg

JACKSON, Mich., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today it will provide 2020 first quarter results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 27, 2020.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on CMS Energy's website, cmsenergy.com. An audio replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be archived for 30 days on CMS Energy's website in the "Investor Relations" section.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com. To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

