CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced that the Company's Executive Vice President, International, David Brosnan, will retire effective September 1, 2020.
"Dave has been instrumental in developing strong talent with deep specialization and led significant changes to position CNA's International operations for sustained profitability," said Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, CNA. "Dave has also contributed meaningfully to the broader strategy of the company as a senior executive of the leadership team. I wish him great happiness in his retirement after a highly successful insurance career that spanned more than three decades."
Upon Brosnan's retirement and subject to regulatory approval, Jalil Rehman, currently the Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of President & CEO for UK & Europe, and will report to Robusto. Rehman joined CNA in 2018 with nearly 30 years of progressively more senior insurance roles at Chubb, including International Claims Officer and Chief Business Operations Officer.
"The breadth of Jalil's insurance expertise, coupled with his partnership with Dave to optimize our International operations since he arrived, prepares him for great success in this transition," Robusto added.
Additionally, upon Brosnan's retirement, Nick Creatura, President & CEO for Canada, will also join CNA's executive leadership team, and will report to Robusto. Creatura joined CNA in May 2017 as the leader of CNA's Canadian operations.
About CNA
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.
