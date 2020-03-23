TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announces senior leadership appointments as the company strives to fulfill its aspiration of becoming a consistent top quartile insurer focused on enhancing valued partnerships; delivering leading products, service and expertise; and fostering the personal growth and development of its people.
Sue Janzen, who served as CNA's Vice President and Branch Manager in Vancouver since 2017, assumes an expanded role as Regional Vice President across the Pacific and Alberta Regions. In her new role, both regions will report to her, and she will have oversight of partner relationships, talent management, financial performance, and portfolio management.
Mark Lucas, who served as CNA's Vice President, Property, since 2015 and, additionally, Toronto Branch Manager since 2018, has been appointed to Regional Vice President Ontario Region. In his new role, Lucas will focus his energy and expertise on our largest region within CNA Canada. Lucas will champion engagement and collaboration across all departments to further the company's success in Ontario.
Terri Mason-Benjamin, who served as Assistant Vice President, Cyber & Professional Liability, since 2018, has been promoted to Vice President, Marketing & Distribution for Canada. Mason-Benjamin is a strong leader with deep experience in new product development, broker relations, and business planning. She has a broad understanding of the Canadian insurance landscape and is a sought after speaker in the cyber insurance space. In her new role, Mason-Benjamin will have oversight of CNA's Marketing, Communications, and Broker Distribution initiatives. She will focus on distribution strategy, partner relationships, building brand awareness, and solidifying CNA's position as a leader in the Canadian market.
Janzen, Lucas and Mason-Benjamin will report to Nick Creatura, President & Chief Executive Officer, CNA Canada, in their new capacities.
Louis Vatrt, who served as Vice President, Engineered Property, since 2017, assumes an expanded role as Vice President, Engineered and Large Property for Canada. Vatrt brings deep experience in risk engineering, equipment breakdown, power generation, mining and large construction. Vatrt's focus will be on growing the business sustainably, enhancing CNA's leadership in the marketplace, and continuing to mentor and develop underwriting talent.
Vatrt will report to David Price, Senior Vice President, Chief Underwriting Officer, in this expanded role.
"It's incredibly exciting to be so privileged to work with such a talented leadership team. These appointments strengthen the overall leadership capabilities of our organization and position us to be better aligned with our distribution partners and better able to manage the challenges of an evolving marketplace," Creatura said.
