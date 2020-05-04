- NET LOSS OF $61M, $(0.23) PER SHARE, INCLUDES NET INVESTMENT LOSSES OF $169M - CORE INCOME OF $108M, $0.40 PER SHARE - NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $279M VS $465M IN Q1 2019 - P&C COMBINED RATIO OF 97.5% VS 97.8% IN Q1 2019 - COVID-19 RELATED CHARGES OF $15M PRETAX INCLUDED IN UNDERWRITING GAIN - P&C UNDERLYING COMBINED RATIO OF 93.9% VS 94.9% IN Q1 2019 - QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37 PER SHARE