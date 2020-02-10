- Q4 NET INCOME OF $273M, $1.00 PER SHARE; FULL YEAR 2019 OF $1 BILLION, $3.67 PER SHARE - Q4 CORE INCOME OF $265M, $0.97 PER SHARE; FULL YEAR 2019 OF $979M, $$3.59 PER SHARE - Q4 P&C COMBINED RATIO OF 95.6%; Q4 P&C UNDERLYING COMBINED RATIO OF 94.9% - FULL YEAR 2019 P&C UNDERLYING COMBINED RATIO OF 94.8% VS 95.4% FULL YEAR 2018 - P&C NET WRITTEN PREMIUM GROWTH OF 5% IN Q4 & FULL YEAR 2019 - INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.37 PER SHARE - SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $2.00 PER SHARE