- Third quarter net income was $213 million versus net income of $107 million in the prior year quarter, and core income was $193 million versus core income of $102 million in the prior year quarter. - Third quarter net and core income includes an LTC GPV charge of $59 million after-tax primarily driven by actions taken on discount rate assumptions. - Third quarter net catastrophe losses were $160 million pretax driven by severe weather related events, primarily Hurricanes Laura, Isaias and Sally, and the Midwest derecho. No change to COVID-19 catastrophe loss estimate. - The third quarter P&C combined ratio was 100.9% compared with 97.6% in the prior year quarter, including 8.7 points of catastrophe loss impact compared with 1.8 points in the prior year quarter. - The underlying combined ratio was 92.6% compared with 94.6% in the prior year quarter. The underlying loss ratio was 60.5% compared with 61.7% in the prior year quarter and the expense ratio was 31.8% compared with 32.5% in the prior year quarter. - P&C segments, excluding third party captives, generated gross written premium growth of 9% and net written premium growth of 7%. - P&C rate change increased to +12% in the third quarter. - Net investment income of $517 million pretax includes $71 million of income from LPs and common stock. - Board of Directors declares regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share.