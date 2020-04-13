HOUSTON, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors, announced that independent research by the University of Frankfurt found 2-deoxy-D-glucose ("2-DG") to reduce replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by 100% in in vitro testing.
Researchers at the University of Frankfurt disclosed the findings in their article submitted to NatureResearch on March 11, 2020 (Bojkova, D et al; DOI: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-17218/v1) (https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-17218/v1). The authors reported that inhibiting glycolysis with non-toxic concentrations of 2-DG completely prevented SARS-CoV–2 replication in Caco–2 cells. Glycolysis is a process by which cells convert glucose into energy and infected (host) cells are induced by viruses to dramatically increase their dependence on glycolysis. 2-DG inhibits glycolysis because, although it appears to cells to be glucose, it is in fact a decoy that cannot be converted into energy.
As previously announced, CNS entered into an agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO), for the development of several preclinical drug candidates including WP1122. WP1122, which is being tested on a range of viruses including the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, is a prodrug of the glucose decoy called 2-deoxy-D-glucose, or 2-DG. While the free form of 2-DG is rapidly metabolized and ineffective within minutes of entering the body, WP1122 has a much longer half-life, potentially enabling it to deliver quantities adequate for a therapeutic effect. WPD Pharmaceuticals previously licensed rights to a portfolio of drug candidates, including WP1122, from Moleculin Biotech, Inc. for certain territories.
"We are extremely encouraged by this breakthrough discovery of WP1122's potential efficacy in fighting COVID-19," commented John M. Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "We believe these findings represent a significant catalyst and incentive to expedite the development of WP1122. We look forward to working closely with WPD Pharmaceuticals to continue the advancement of the WP1122 program toward a potential life-saving treatment for this deadly disease, the death toll from which is nearly 100,000 lives worldwide this year and climbing every hour."
Under the CNS Agreement, WPD will receive a portion of the development costs from CNS for WP1122 and other drug candidates for antiviral indications, and CNS will receive certain economic rights. WPD received an upfront cash payment of $225,000 and CNS has committed to a milestone payment of $775,000 upon the successful completion of a Phase 2 study. In return for the funding, CNS is entitled to receive 50% of the net sales, less WPD's license costs, of resulting commercial products in WPD's licensed territories, other than Poland. Those territories include 29 countries in Europe and Asia, including Russia.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors. Its lead candidate Berubicin is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer currently considered incurable, as well as for pancreatic and ovarian cancers, and lymphomas. The Company entered into an intellectual property (IP) agreement with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a Purchase Agreement with Reata. For more information, visit www.cnspharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of WPD to develop the drug candidates subject to the development agreement. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form S-1 we filed with the SEC on October 7, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.