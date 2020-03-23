HOUSTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company primarily specializing in the development of novel treatments for cancers of the brain and central nervous system, announces it has entered into an agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO) for the development of several preclinical drug candidates including WP1122, which is being tested on a range of viruses including the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. WPD Pharmaceuticals previously licensed rights to a portfolio of drug candidates, including WP1122, from Moleculin Biotech, Inc. for certain territories. WPD Pharmaceuticals was founded by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, the founder of the Company.
According to WPD Pharmaceuticals, WP1122 is a prodrug of 2-DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) that, based on recently developed preclinical data, appears to overcome 2-DG's lack of drug-like properties and is able to significantly increase tissue/organ concentration.
"We are pleased to expand our relationship with WPD Pharmaceuticals and to broaden our product pipeline to include antiviral drug candidates," commented John M. Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "While our primary focus remains in oncology, given our expertise in working with compounds like WP1122 we are grateful to be able to help in the urgent fight against deadly viral infections such as the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. This agreement complements our existing clinical programs by expanding our potential market opportunities."
Under the terms of the agreement, CNS agreed to fund a portion of the development costs of WP1122 and other drug candidates for antiviral indications in exchange for certain economic rights. CNS made an upfront cash payment of $225,000 and committed to a milestone payment of $775,000 to WPD Pharmaceuticals upon the successful completion of a Phase 2 study. In return, CNS is entitled to receive 50% of the net sales, less WPD's license costs, of resulting commercial products in WPD's licensed territories, other than Poland. Those territories include 29 countries in Europe and Asia, including Russia.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments primarily for cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of GBM, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals related to a completed Phase 1 trial with Berubicin in GBM which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial, 44% of patients experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer-free as of February 2020. In the second half of 2020, CNS expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM in the U.S., while a sub-licensee partner undertakes a Phase 2 trial in adults and a first-ever Phase 1 trial in pediatric GBM patients in Poland. Its second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has been shown in preclinical studies to be 500-times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. For more information, please visit www.cnspharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
