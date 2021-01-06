CNX_Resources_Corporation_Logo.jpg

CNX Resources Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/CNX Resources Corporation,CNX...)

 By CNX Resources Corporation

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q4 2020 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 28. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q4 2020 update, which will be available on CNX's Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.

Conference Call Information

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday, January 28
  • Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)
  • Reference "CNX Resources Call"
  • Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.  

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. CNX deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2019, CNX had 8.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. CNX is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

 

