SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today the filing of its operating results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020, and provided updates on Company developments.
Q1 2020 Highlights:
- Company commences COVID-19 test sales and reports $1.5 Million of revenue in Q1
- Gross margins of 71.5% on sales of Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test kits
- Raised capital with net proceeds of $18 million
- First US company to receive CE marking for COVID-19 test kit (February 24)
Q2 2020 Mid-Quarter Highlights:
- Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization on COVID-19 test kit on April 3, 2020;
- Company manufactures more than 6 million COVID-19 tests to date, and has ordered components for more than 20 million additional tests to fill existing and expected orders in the near future;
- Records COVID-19 test and equipment sales of over $18 Million YTD through mid-second quarter (unaudited);
- Receives COVID-19 test orders from public and private organizations in nearly 50 countries and over 15 states in the U.S.;
- COVID-19 test kit shows 100% specificity and 100% sensitivity in several independent evaluations;
"Co-Diagnostics has increased production capacity to meet growing demand for our tests," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer. "We have positioned the company to continue to make an important contribution in meeting the enormous demand for tests around the world. Our value proposition of accurate, high-throughput, and cost-effective tests continues to resonate with customers around the globe."
CO – DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS:
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,369,323
$
893,138
Accounts receivables, net
1,055,738
131,382
Inventory
686,078
197,168
Prepaid expenses
499,327
362,566
Total current assets
19,610,466
1,584,254
Other Assets
Property and equipment, net
276,454
186,832
Investment in joint venture
593,421
434,240
Total other assets
869,875
631,072
Total assets
$
20,480,341
$
2,215,326
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
132,516
$
5,959
Accrued expenses
496,524
200,788
Accrued expenses (related party)
120,000
120,000
Deferred revenue
444,332
1,323
Total current liabilities
1,193,372
328,070
Long-term Liabilities, net of current portion
Accrued expenses-long-term (related party)
120,000
150,000
Total long-term liabilities, net of current portion
120,000
150,000
Total liabilities
1,313,372
478,070
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 25,600 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
—
26
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,451,064 and 17,342,922 shares issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
27,451
17,343
Additional paid-in capital
45,172,525
26,687,701
Accumulated deficit
(26,033,007)
(24,967,814)
Total stockholders' equity
19,166,969
1,737,256
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
20,480,341
$
2,215,326
CO – DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
2020
2019
Net sales
$
1,548,528
$
3,400
Cost of sales
481,740
452
Gross profit
1,066,788
2,948
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
268,483
256,103
Administrative and general
1,459,484
640,363
Research and development
400,022
347,306
Depreciation and amortization
20,748
13,668
Total operating expenses
2,148,737
1,257,440
Loss from operations
(1,081,949)
(1,254,492)
Other expense:
Interest income
7,575
408
Interest expense
—
(106,427)
Gain on disposition of assets
—
850
Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture
9,181
(8,728)
Total other expense
16,756
(113,897)
Loss before income taxes
(1,065,193)
(1,368,389)
Provision for income taxes
—
—
Net loss
$
(1,065,193)
$
(1,368,389)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share
$
(0.05)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
22,820,450
16,066,633