WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today welcomed industry veteran Jim Pflaging to its board of directors.
Chertoff Capital, along with The Carlyle Group, recently sold their ownership stakes in Coalfire to private equity firm Apax Partners.
"We're very pleased to have Jim join our board of directors during this time of extraordinary growth for Coalfire," said CEO Tom McAndrew. "Jim has extraordinary insight and experience in cybersecurity and scaling enterprise companies."
Pflaging is a board director at several leading cybersecurity companies including Imperva, SailPoint, Secure Code Warrior, Sophos, and Veracode. He is also the founder and managing partner of Cynergy Partners, a cybersecurity advisory firm based in Menlo Park, Calif.
"Coalfire has a great track record, and now with the support and long-term vision of Apax Partners, the market dynamics are pointing to significant competitive advantages for the company," said Pflaging. "I've worked with Coalfire for many years and have been consistently impressed with the quality of their people and customer relationships. I'm excited to join the team as we continue to grow through strategic acquisitions, technology investments, and service portfolio expansion."
