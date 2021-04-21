WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Coalition for American Electronics Recycling (CAER) today announced that Aaron Blum, Chief Operating Officer of ERI, is joining the CAER Executive Committee. ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the U.S.
ERI has been a long-time CAER member and will now play an important role in guiding the organization's efforts to support responsible recycling. In addition to ERI, the CAER Executive Committee now includes Apto Solutions, Cascade Asset Management, Colt Refining & Recycling, Glencore, Ingram Micro and Sage Sustainable Electronics. Since founding, CAER has educated policymakers in Congress and executive agencies about the e-waste recycling industry and its potential for growth and job creation.
Aaron Blum and ERI are important additions to our Executive Committee as we work to promote responsible recycling. Aaron's experience and expertise will be invaluable in guiding our efforts to ensure electronics recycling is performed securely and sustainably to protect national security and the environment while benefiting the American economy.
About CAER
The Coalition for American Electronics Recycling is the voice of the emerging e-waste recycling industry on Capitol Hill. Our industry will play an integral role in the fight against counterfeits by providing secure, domestic e-recycling services for government and businesses. CAER includes more than 130 companies and supporting members operating more than 300 facilities in 37 states as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
