SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coalition, the leading cyber insurance and security company, and SentinelOne, a leading automated endpoint detection and response (EDR) provider, today announced a partnership to offer a combined solution of best-in-class threat monitoring and cyber insurance to protect organizations from ransomware. The partnership offers customers of both Coalition and SentinelOne financial incentives to adopt EDR solutions and cyber insurance to promote a more holistic risk management strategy.
Ransomware has been an increasing threat targeting organizations of all sizes. In 2020, 47 percent of cyber insurance claims reported to Coalition were ransomware attacks and targeted businesses of all sizes. The majority of these claims could have been prevented with an EDR solution in place or contained with rapid incident response services.
"The complexity, severity, and frequency of cyber attacks continue to increase. To keep pace, the tools and services we arm our policyholders with need to match this trajectory," said Matt Dort, Head of Technology Alliances for Coalition. "Partnering with SentinelOne brings scale to our incident response and simplicity to intricate threats."
"A risk management strategy shouldn't end with security solution deployment," said Chuck Fontana, Senior Vice President, Business & Corporate Development for SentinelOne. "The combination of Coalition's cyber insurance and SentinelOne's suite of services ensures there are no gaps in an organization's strategy."
SentinelOne Singularity XDR, which is a combination of endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, provides next-gen prevention and EDR capabilities to achieve autonomous protection, visibility, and response at machine speed. SentinelOne recently participated in the MITRE Engenuity evaluation, where it was the only vendor to achieve complete visibility with zero missed detections across both Windows and Linux environments. SentinelOne was also recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms and received the highest score for all three customer types in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms report.
Coalition's unique product and partner offering combines best-in-class cyber insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help organizations manage cyber threats and protect the value of their entire business. Its all-new platform, Coalition Control, provides free attack surface monitoring to any organization to help them visualize and mitigate their cyber risk right away. Inside Coalition Control is a robust partner ecosystem that helps prevent incidents from happening, while Coalition's comprehensive cyber insurance covers the full breadth of cyber peril, including cyber crime, forensics, bodily injury and property damage, and more, to offer support before, during, and after a crisis.
To learn more about Coalition, visit https://www.coalitioninc.com/.
To read more about SentinelOne, visit their blog or website at https://www.sentinelone.com/.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit http://www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.
About Coalition
Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by leading global insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Arch Insurance, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as CAD $20M of coverage across 9 provinces and 3 territories in Canada. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition's team is global with employees based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Portugal.
