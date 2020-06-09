BOSTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobalt Software Inc ("Cobalt"), a leading portfolio monitoring solutions provider for the private capital industry, today announced the appointment of iLevel co-founder Hank Boggio to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Boggio will draw on his deep industry expertise to lead Cobalt's commercial activities, including driving further critical client acquisition efforts for the company.
"Hank brings to Cobalt valuable depth of knowledge in sales, marketing, and business development in the private capital portfolio monitoring space, a fundamental part of the industry's technology stack. We are thrilled to have an executive of his caliber join our team as we strive to meet high demand in a growing sector," said Cobalt CEO Jason Weinstein. "Our clients are working overtime to respond to an increasingly urgent call from investors and management alike for reliable reporting at the click of a button. I am energized to scale the Cobalt solution through the rest of 2020 and beyond."
The announcement comes as Cobalt has achieved significant growth through client signings and critical product enhancements in the first half of 2020.
Clients Cobalt has signed during that period, the majority focused on portfolio monitoring, include:
- American Family Insurance (AmFam), the private insurance firm with direct investing
- Heritage Group, the healthcare venture capital firm
- Hastings Equity Partners, the energy sector buyout firm
- Kainos Capital, the food and consumer sector-focused private equity firm
- Liberty Hall Capital Partners, the global aerospace and defense-focused private equity firm
- Underscore.vc, the venture capital firm
- Valor Ventures, the venture capital firm
During the same period, Cobalt has also launched the following additions to its portfolio monitoring platform:
- Critical integration tools, including an Excel plug-in and open API, to allow users to integrate more deeply with existing workflows, and more easily connect Cobalt with other systems.
- Data enhancements, including calculated metrics, which allow users to create custom calculations from portfolio metrics (e.g. leverage ratios, such as net debt/EBITDA).
- Security and user management tools, including single sign-on, which simplifies user access and platform use.
- Governance-enablement tools, including audit trails to track changes across reports and databases in a central location, ensuring data quality and accuracy.
"Under Jason's leadership, the transformation the Cobalt team has achieved in the last year is remarkable," said Boggio. "The team has done it by prioritizing ease-of-use in a complex and growing segment of the financial technology space. I'm excited to help Cobalt achieve the next phase in its growth trajectory and make an immediate impact."
Hank Boggio brings more than 30 years of experience driving rapid growth and profitability for companies in the private capital market and technology industries. Notably, Boggio was a co-founder of iLevel, where he served as the company's Head of Sales and Chief Marketing Officer. In that role, he was responsible for strategic market development along with building and growing the company's international ecosystem of alliances and partnerships.
Most recently, Boggio served as Chief Revenue Officer for fund administrator PEF Services LLC. Prior to PEF, Boggio was Managing Director, Head of Business Development at Ipreo Private Capital Markets, a provider of solutions for portfolio assessment, valuations, and investment performance for the private capital industry, after it acquired iLevel.
Boggio's career also includes prior roles as President of ASPEO, a global software development and IT outsourcing company, and SVP of Sales and Marketing for Archive Systems. He has also held executive leadership positions at Magellan Software and Minolta Information Systems, and is a frequent speaker at industry events.
ABOUT COBALT
Cobalt is private capital's key to collecting, analyzing, and reporting on fund and portfolio company financial metrics. Private equity and venture capital funds use Cobalt's intuitive technology platform to gain critical operational efficiencies, address increasingly complex LP and management demands, and, ultimately, competitively position their firm. Cobalt tailors its portfolio monitoring, investor relations, and benchmarking analysis tools according to our clients' size and investment style to match their needs. We also place a premium on client service: our team is available to our clients to troubleshoot or identify a smart solution the way they need it.
To learn more, please visit: https://www.cobalt.pe