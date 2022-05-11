CobbleStone Software – a recognized contract management software leader according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by Choice Partners cooperative
PRINCETON, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized contract management software leader according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by Choice Partners cooperative. The contract will expand the offering of CobbleStone's leading-edge contract management and procurement software platform - CobbleStone Contract Insight® - to a broader range of governmental entities and nonprofits seeking a solution that meets advanced CLM and electronic sourcing requirements.
CobbleStone Software, an acclaimed leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management and eProcurement software solutions, has been in business for more than 20 years. They are trusted by thousands of users in a wide variety of industries, including both the public and private sectors.
CobbleStone Contract Insight software offers contract and procurement professionals a user-friendly and low-friction experience.
Choice Partners is a national purchasing cooperative with legal, competitively bid contracts. Leveraging these contracts through membership streamlines purchasing – saving time, money, and resources for governmental entities and nonprofits. Schools, colleges, universities, counties, municipalities, and nonprofits are eligible for membership. Higher education organizations and private schools that operate as nonprofit organizations may also become Choice Partners members.
Members may purchase CobbleStone Software through Choice Partners contract number 21/062KN-01. CobbleStone's user-friendly and AI-based contract management platform can streamline relevant processes for members with automated and industry-leading tools for:
> the entire bid process
> purchasing and purchase order management
> contract administration
> contract lifecycle management
> open records access
> supplier management
> risk management
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to hold a Choice Partners cooperative contract," says Mark Nastasi, President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
"This partnership affords us the opportunity to offer CobbleStone Contract Insight via an accredited government solutions partner and digital transformation innovator and provides our government and nonprofit customers with diversified purchasing options that meet government purchasing requirements. The end result is organizations can more easily leverage CobbleStone Software's products through streamlined contract administration and procurement."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease of use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
