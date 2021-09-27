PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader among CLM software solutions by Forrester Research, Inc. – is pleased to announce the launch of their regional data center in Australia. This Australian regional data center launch serves as yet another expansion for CobbleStone's offering of their globally acclaimed source-to-contract lifecycle management software platform - CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
CobbleStone Software is a widely recognized leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management software, vendor management software, eProcurement software, and eSourcing software. CobbleStone Contract Insight has been trusted and selected by thousands of users in ranging industries within the public and private sectors for over 20 years and counting.
The capacity for CobbleStone users in Australia and the South Pacific to utilize a regional data center for their contract lifecycle management software needs will help them feel more confident and secure in their regulatory data compliance obligations and local hosting environments. New client users can utilize the Australian data center upon request, while current clients can contact CobbleStone to migrate to the new data center seamlessly.
This Australian data center launch is one of the various testaments to CobbleStone's prioritizing customers' data security and centralization. Other such examples include their SOC 1 compliance, SOC 2 compliance, and Privacy Shield compliance attestations – in addition to their offering of a secure contract repository for various source-to-contract management software processes.
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited about the unveiling of our Australian regional data center," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President at CobbleStone Software.
"Our ability to equip CobbleStone Software users in Australia and the South Pacific with confidence in their local hosting environments functions as one of the almost countless testaments to CobbleStone's unwavering dedication to our customers' CLM security, scalability, and ease-of-use."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
