PEARLAND, Texas, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019 Code Ninjas solidified itself as the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. The brand closed out the year touting rapid growth, an enhanced executive team and an expanded curriculum, putting the brand at the forefront of delivering quality STEM education around the globe.
Last year, Code Ninjas reached major milestones of opening its 100th and 150th locations; opening its first location in Canada; and selling its first ten territories in the United Kingdom. This impressive growth led to Code Ninjas earning top spots on Entrepreneur Magazine's Fastest-Growing Franchise and Top New Franchise lists. In 2019 the brand also expanded its curriculum through a partnership with codeSpark Academy, the leading coding platform for younger kids. This partnership led to the development of Code Ninjas JR, a new program that offers kids ages 5-9 and those with learning disabilities the opportunity to gain logic, problem solving, and teamwork skills.
To support its rapid growth and evolving curriculum, Code Ninjas bolstered its leadership team and tapped education industry veteran, Grant Smith, as the brand's first Vice President of Education. Smith's extensive experience in education, primarily STEM education, will be pivotal as the brand further positions itself for market dominance.
"The demand for quality STEM education is at an all-time high as the world continues on its path to automation. The enhancement of our leadership team, curriculum and footprint growth is a direct result of this heightened demand," said David Graham, CEO and founder of Code Ninjas. "As we continue to grow, we look forward to giving families across the nation the opportunity to learn how to code in a fun, engaging way, while providing unmatched support for our franchisees."
In 2020, Code Ninjas looks to continue on its positive trajectory with plans to open its 200th location; open its first location in the United Kingdom; and break ground on a new corporate HQ center. This year Code Ninjas will also continue expanding its curriculum with a specialized program that makes STEM education available for adults, advancing the company's mission to make quality STEM education available to families around the world.
To continue expansion around the world, Code Ninjas is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to join its mission of offering kids the opportunity to learn valuable life skills in a fun way. With a total investment of $110,140 - $353,270, Code Ninjas provides a sound business opportunity along with a wealth of support, infrastructure and knowledge from the corporate team.
About Code Ninjas
Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, with more than 200 locations open across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas centers, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.