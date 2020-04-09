LEESBURG, Va., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of one of the strongest quarters in company history, Cofense® , the global leader in intelligent phishing defense solutions, today announced enhancements to its leadership structure to further position the business for its next phase of growth. Brandi Moore, previously Chief of Staff at Cofense, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Rohyt Belani. Former Proofpoint executive Mark Small joins the company as SVP of Worldwide Sales, and Carolyn Merritt joins as VP of Customer Experience, both reporting to Moore.
"During the first quarter of 2020, strong demand for Cofense's phishing defense solutions drove the highest gross margins and EBITDA1 since reaching scale in 2015," said Belani. "With more than 22 million people across the globe actively flagging potential attacks, and record-breaking adoption of our security operations offerings – Cofense Triage and Cofense Vision – we empower thousands of organizations to stop phishing attacks in their tracks by detecting, identifying, and rapidly quarantining the malicious emails that continue to slip past email gateways. As we position Cofense for its next phase in market leadership, our streamlined organizational structure will help further advance our strong go-to-market strategy and global adoption of our portfolio of products and services."
Moore brings more than 20 years of industry experience managing technical, strategic and sales teams in cybersecurity. As COO, Moore is responsible for driving further operational excellence across the company's sales, marketing, customer experience and professional services functions, as well as the Cofense Phishing Defense Center. She began her career in cybersecurity at America Online (AOL) in the 1990's as it brought the internet into the fabric of everyday life, working in a variety of technical and privacy roles to secure networks and customer financial information. After leaving AOL, she took her cyber background to the revenue generating side of the business, driving sales at Mandiant (acquired by FireEye), Ounce Labs (acquired by IBM) and Trustwave (acquired by Singtel).
As SVP of Worldwide Sales, Small leads the company's global sales, sales engineering, sales operations and enablement, and channel teams to equip organizations across the globe with Cofense's innovative phishing defense solutions. Bringing a strong pedigree of sales management and business acumen with more than two decades of cybersecurity leadership experience, Small most recently led Proofpoint's Digital Risk Worldwide Sales and Technical teams where he played a pivotal role in steering the company's sales teams to continued growth. Small's background also includes senior sales and management roles at Websense, McAfee, and Oracle.
Merritt oversees the company's technical support, client success and PhishMe professional service teams as VP of Customer Experience. With the amalgamation of these teams, Merritt's leadership serves customers with a proactive and unified experience post-purchase. Merritt brings decades of experience in similar executive leadership roles at various technology companies including Dataprise, Metalogix Software and Cision.
"Brandi, Mark and Carolyn's respective track records of success and combined entrepreneurial mindsets make them critical assets to Cofense's executive leadership team," added Belani. "We are thrilled to foster their insights and demonstrated strategic approach to continue to build high-performance teams to support our strong growth and near-term profitability targets."
1Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization