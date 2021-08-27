COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dreaming about opening a coffee shop? Then consider calling in Steve Bayless and the other coffee shop startup consultants from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
"Starting a coffee shop is equal parts exciting and terrifying," Bayless said. "Having us there to provide guidance and reassurance eases the minds of new owners and managers."
As a coffee shop startup consultant, Bayless has trained owners, managers and baristas at over 215 coffee businesses across the U.S. and internationally. Over the past decade, he's helped open 140 new independent shops.
A certified station instructor through the Specialty Coffee Association, he spends about 20 weeks each year on the road, teaching owners and staff of new coffee shops everything they need to run a flourishing business.
He has helped businesses thrive in spaces ranging from 92 to over 2,000 square feet, in small towns of 5,000 and major cities such as Boston and Detroit.
He's also set up coffee operations in existing restaurants, bakeries, donut shops and colleges and universities.
Owners and managers of these diverse enterprises learned how to open and run a successful coffee business through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program.
The program grew out of Seven Steps to Success: a Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, written by Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.
"The 7 Steps provide everything a new coffee shop owner needs to set up a thriving business," Ubert said. "We offer all the benefits of a coffee shop franchise – and more – without expensive franchise fees or royalties.
"7 Steps consultants support coffee shop owners at every step – from scouting a profitable location and writing a coffee shop business plan to planning a menu, choosing equipment, hiring staff and providing comprehensive training."
Bayless' role begins with setting up each coffee shop with the right layout and equipment.
As the shop nears completion, he arrives on site to show owners and staff how to prepare drinks and run the coffee shop.
After several days of training, he stays on to ensure opening day goes smoothly.
Six to eight weeks later, a 7 Steps Customer Growth Rep returns for the grand opening to ensure each business is off to a profitable start.
As long as a coffee shop remains a Crimson Cup customer, Bayless and the rest of the 7 Steps team remain just a phone call away to answer questions and help resolve any issues.
"Having a great team at Crimson Cup with a diverse background of knowledge and 30 years of experience can really help a new store owner avoid mistakes and be successful from day one," Bayless said. "That's our goal!"
He has helped open three locations for Coffee Jerks, a growing group of coffee shops in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Yukon, Oklahoma. The newest, Coffee Jerks Yukon, opened in July.
"Crimson Cup has given us the confidence to grow knowing we have our coffee supplies consistent and taken care of," said Partner Preston Moon.
As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, coffee business expertise and industry leading coffee shop supplies.
"They offer an excellent product, training support and access to continuing education," Moon said. "We wouldn't be in the position of growth or operate three locations without Crimson Cup in our corner."
Ten new independent coffee shops opened through the 7 Steps program in the first half of 2021. At least eight more plan to open later this year.
"We think now is a perfect time to open an independent coffee shop," Ubert said. "Coffee demand continues to grow, lots of prime real estate is available and interest rates remain near historic lows."
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
