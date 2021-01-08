SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogensia President and CEO Brad Rukstales has been terminated by the company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Joel Schiltz, senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer of Cogensia has been named Acting CEO, providing business and operational continuity. Schiltz has more than 20 years of industry experience delivering data-driven marketing results to companies.

Schiltz noted, "This decision was made because Rukstales' actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia. Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well."

Cogensia is a customer marketing solutions firm empowering clients with data and insights by delivering technology solutions that facilitate program design, data management and integration, access to external data and real-time business intelligence.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.