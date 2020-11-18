Majority of patients treated with PLX9486 + sunitinib experienced clinical benefit with a median PFS of 12 months and 20% ORR, including a complete response, in a heavily pre-treated GIST population; 27% of patients remain on therapy out 27-34 months Combination showed no dose limiting toxicities and no maximum tolerated dose was reached Single agent ctDNA analysis supports PLX9486 specificity and demonstrates clinical activity against KIT exon 17 mutation Phase 3 GIST trial initiation planned for 2H 2021