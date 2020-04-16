WASHINGTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cogent's Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 9:00 a.m. EDT on May 6, 2020 will be webcast live. The webcast will be audio and listen-only, and parties on the webcast will not be able to ask questions or vote their shares. Stockholders that listen to the webcast of the Annual Meeting will not be considered as having attended the Annual Meeting and will not be counted as present for purposes of a quorum.
The provision of this webcast is for informational purposes only and does not alter, amend or supplement Cogent's previously provided proxy materials. Stockholders and other interested parties may access the live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events.
