IT Experts Join Forces to Become First National MSP for Education
ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cogent Growth Partners (CGP), the leading IT Services mergers and acquisitions advisory firm nationwide, today announced that it assisted Datapath, a rapidly growing managed IT services provider (MSP), in its acquisition of MobileTek Services, an established MSP with nearly two decades in the K-12 education market.
"Cogent recognized that our market leadership in providing managed IT services exclusively to schools would be of interest to Datapath," said Andy Lawhorn, President, MobileTek. "They also knew that our blended MSP approach would resonate with school and district administrators far outside our current reach. Almost every educational enterprise in the country is dealing with a short-staffed IT department that is charged with maintaining aging infrastructures while deploying the advanced security needed to combat service attacks and ransomware."
"As security concerns ramp up, schools need IT assistance to manage their technology infrastructures and protect them from increasingly aggressive security threats," said David Darmstandler, CEO, Datapath. "Offering managed IT services with managed security services is just the comprehensive solutions schools need. Working together, we can capitalize on these unmet needs and become a dominant market force."
Acquiring MobileTek signals completion of Datapath's third acquisition. Previously, the company executed transactions to expand its southern California presence and double in size.
"Strategic acquisitions such as this one have made Datapath the largest IT services company in the Central Valley," said James Bates, COO/Co-founder. "Cogent makes it easy for us to move quickly on M&A opportunities because they help us expedite due diligence and get to 'Yes' quickly."
Cogent Growth Partners has closed more than 150 M&A transactions in the MSP and IT services space. This transaction included Cogent sourcing the deal as well as providing its full post-LOI services including project management and heading the due diligence process while leading deal documentation development and negotiation.
"Cogent considers each company's culture carefully before we introduce the two parties," said George Sierchio, Executive Vice President and Senior Partner, Cogent Growth Partners. "Being able to understand how each culture contributes to the company's success enables us to clearly see the growth and profit potential of an acquisition like this one."
About Datapath
Since 2005, organizations of all sizes, including schools and government agencies, have trusted Datapath to provide innovative managed IT solutions. The company provides complete project management services to ensure its customers' technology deployments are properly designed to achieve stated business goals. Datapath's in-house procurement department can provide appropriate product identification, RMA handling and attractive financing options for a wide range of computing devices.
About MobileTek Services
Ohio-based MobileTek Services is a full-service IT firm delivering best practice-based Managed IT Services and Managed Security Services to schools. The company's specialization in managed services and its 18 years of academic-based best practices knowledge has enabled MobileTek to lead the K-12 technology services market.
About Cogent Growth Partners
Cogent Growth Partners, the leading IT Services mergers and acquisitions advisory firm nationwide with more than 150 closed transactions since 2010, taps into the growth opportunities found in America's IT businesses. Cogent accelerates the M&A process with a set of proprietary tools and processes that enable buyers and sellers to stay focused on running their respective businesses. Anyone who wants to know why Cogent is different, need look no further than their promise: Providing Transaction Therapy™ for IT Business Owners. For more information, email info@cogentmergers.com, visit http://www.cogentmergers.com or call (678) 820-5288.
Media Contact
