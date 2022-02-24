WEST BOYLSTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cogmedix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., and provider of FDA-compliant medical device engineering and manufacturing services, recently held a groundbreaking ceremony with their Board of Directors and Senior Leadership Team for a new world-class 101,000 square foot facility in West Boylston, MA.
Cogmedix relocated its headquarters to West Boylston in 2019 to support its growing medical device client base, with ample capacity for growth. The new state-of-the-art facility will more than double the current Cogmedix footprint and is expected to create up to 200 new jobs in the next 3-5 years with the opportunity to hire many from the local community.
"We are thrilled about this expansion and the additional capacity it provides current and future customers", said Coghlin Companies President and CEO, Chris Coghlin. "We also look forward to welcoming new talent to the Cogmedix team as we continue to grow in our new world-class FDA compliant facility."
The West Boylston site will be built on approximately 15 acres of industrial land, owned by D&S Realty LLP, located just behind Cogmedix's current headquarters at 127 Hartwell Street. Construction of the facility is being completed by The McCarty Companies, located in Leominster, MA over the next 12-15 months.
ABOUT COGMEDIX
Cogmedix is an FDA-registered, ISO 13485 certified company that provides turnkey medical device engineering and manufacturing services to medical and dental OEMs through its Medical Technology Brought to Life™ mission. Cogmedix delivers high-quality finished devices to market with compliance, competence, and commitment. Cogmedix is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a privately held Time to Market Services™ Company headquartered in Westborough, MA. Visit http://www.Cogmedix.com to learn more.
