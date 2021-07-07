LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognito EMEA has hired a wave of talent to support its growth in 2021. Angelina Haynes joins the London team as an Associate Director to bolster the professional services and legal service offering in EMEA. Cognito has in the last month also made four further hires and brought in two graduates for the PR & Marketing teams.
Angelina was previously a Senior PR Manager at global law firm Eversheds Sutherland where she led multiple PR and communications programs for key practice groups. She brings a wealth of agency experience managing big brands across financial services, fintech and B2B sectors working at Eulogy, Grayling and Kelso Consulting.
Most recently, Angelina led a series of integrated campaigns for international organisations to elevate their purpose, sustainability and ESG strategies. She will be responsible for overseeing and developing these areas for a variety of Cognito's high-profile clients, in addition to supporting ambitious growth plans.
Sebastian Mathews, EMEA MD for Cognito, commented: "Angelina brings energy, enthusiasm and experience, which will add significant value to our clients and the team. She has an impressive record of delivering quality and meaningful results, along with an excellent knowledge of the media and digital landscape."
Cognito has made four further hires in the last month including two account executives, a digital producer and a developer. It has also just brought in two graduates for the summer as part of its Graduate Programme. Having continued to grow in 2021, the new team members will help support Cognito's roster of clients and support the growth and development of the wider office.
"Covid-19 has created a lot of uncertainty and we're pleased that we've managed to grow as a business over the last 18 months and be in a position to bring in new talent. Young talent has had it particularly tough due to Covid, so we're really pleased to have found some great people keen to build their careers in integrated comms, PR and marketing. given a chance in. I look forward to helping shape the beginnings of their careers." continued Sebastian Mathews.
****
About Cognito
Cognito is an integrated financial communications consulting firm for the finance, technology and professional services sectors. With offices in New York, London, San Diego, Singapore, Hong Kong and Amsterdam, we help firms improve their performance, meet business objectives and manage their reputation. We combine strategy and planning, marketing, design, PR and social expertise, together with proprietary software that delivers measurability and intelligence. Read more at cognitomedia.com and follow us on Twitter at @CognitoPR
Media Contact
Jon Schubin, Cognito, +44 7307063066, jon.schubin@cognitomedia.com
SOURCE Cognito