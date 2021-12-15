FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante, LLC today announced it was awarded a task order to implement Enterprise Cloud Fax (ECFax) Services at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company providing innovative solutions to federal and state governments as they deliver programs that improve the health and safety of all Americans. The $110 million contract, awarded under the T4NG contract vehicle, includes a base year and nine option years.
"The Department of Veterans Affairs is a leader in modernizing its services through the use of cloud-based technologies," says Erick Peters, Cognosante's Chief Technology Officer. "Our engineering, development, and operations teams currently support mission-critical modernization efforts across the VA. We are thrilled to extend that partnership as we deliver enterprise IT modernization and innovation, improving Veterans' access to quality healthcare."
Under this contract, Cognosante will implement and maintain a holistic, secure, cloud-hosted Commercial-off-the Shelf (COTS) ECFax service across the VA enterprise. Once implemented, the unified solution will simplify VA's current fax capabilities, improve service quality, and reduce overall administrative costs.
"The ECFax solution is a game-changer for Veterans who need to send sensitive documents to VA for processing," says Philip Dietz, General Manager of Cognosante's Military and Veterans Health Business Unit. "We are thrilled to be working with VA as it addresses one of the major challenges Veterans face when accessing their benefits."
Cognosante currently supports several large-scale IT modernization initiatives across VA, including VA Cloud Operations and Migration Services, a program which migrates legacy applications to the VA enterprise cloud, and the Community Care Referrals and Authorizations program, which processes 500,000 referrals for care per month. The company was recently awarded the VA Supply Chain Management Product Line DevSecOps and Integration Task Order.
