FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante recently appointed Kevin Mostek as the company's new Corporate Development Officer. In this newly created role, Mostek will be responsible for leading the company's Merger and Acquisition (M&A) strategy, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
"As the company continues to strengthen its organic growth engine, we are looking to augment our core capabilities and expand into adjacent markets through strategic acquisitions," said Michele Kang, CEO of Cognosante. "Kevin brings a wealth of company and industry knowledge which is critical to this role; having served in various executive leadership roles since 2013, including most recently as the Chief Financial Officer."
"I am excited to assume this new role at a time of such tremendous growth and opportunity for Cognosante. My finance and contracts experience, coupled with my participation in previous Cognosante-related M&A transactions, positions me well to develop creative approaches to continue to expand our market share across Federal and State agencies," said Mostek.
Kevin Mostek holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Lehigh University.
About Cognosante
Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company that delivers innovative and transformative solutions to improve the health and safety of Americans. The company has more than a decade of experience working with States and the Federal government to improve access to care, advance clinical performance, and outcome, protect from disasters and pandemics, and address the social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology and BPO solutions. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, military and Veterans' health, the health insurance marketplace, data standards and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, State health exchanges, and modular system development and integration.
