NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.2 billion as of May 31, 2021, an increase of $1.4 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $760 million and market appreciation of $815 million, partially offset by distributions of $201 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
By investment vehicle:
AUM
4/30/2021
Net
Flows
Market
Appreciation
Distributions
AUM
5/31/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$10,554
($108)
$62
($97)
$10,411
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,795
72
106
-
6,973
Advisory
21,957
123
322
-
22,402
Total Institutional Accounts
39,306
87
490
(97)
39,786
Open-end Funds
41,114
672
252
(55)
41,983
Closed-end Funds
12,421
1
73
(49)
12,446
Total AUM
$92,841
$760
$815
($201)
$94,215
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
