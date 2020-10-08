NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $70.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.6 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2020. The decrease was due to net outflows of $24 million, market depreciation of $1.2 billion and distributions of $303 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

Net

Market

Appreciation


AUM

By investment vehicle:

8/31/2020

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

9/30/2020

Institutional Accounts:






  Japan Subadvisory

$9,288

$93

($244)

($121)

$9,016

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,341

57

(127)

-

5,271

  Advisory

16,894

(502)

(299)

-

16,093

Total Institutional Accounts

31,523

(352)

(670)

(121)

30,380

Open-end Funds

31,654

328

(438)

(140)

31,404

Closed-end Funds

8,896

-

(135)

(42)

8,719

Total AUM

$72,073

($24)

($1,243)

($303)

$70,503

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.