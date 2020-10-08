NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $70.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.6 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2020. The decrease was due to net outflows of $24 million, market depreciation of $1.2 billion and distributions of $303 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
Appreciation
AUM
By investment vehicle:
8/31/2020
Flows
(Depreciation)
Distributions
9/30/2020
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$9,288
$93
($244)
($121)
$9,016
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,341
57
(127)
-
5,271
Advisory
16,894
(502)
(299)
-
16,093
Total Institutional Accounts
31,523
(352)
(670)
(121)
30,380
Open-end Funds
31,654
328
(438)
(140)
31,404
Closed-end Funds
8,896
-
(135)
(42)
8,719
Total AUM
$72,073
($24)
($1,243)
($303)
$70,503
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.