NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading real assets specialty manager, announced today that Jeffrey D. Sharon, CFP®, CIMA®, has joined the firm as Head of North America Institutional Business Development and Consultant Relations. Mr. Sharon will report to Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution.
Mr. Sharon has been a business development leader in the investment industry for more than 25 years, bringing extensive experience in institutional sales and consultant relations. Before joining Cohen & Steers, Mr. Sharon was the Global Head of Business Development for Gramercy Funds Management, where he was responsible for the firm's global business development and marketing efforts. Prior to that, he was the Head of North America Institutional for OFI Global Asset Management, an OppenheimerFunds Company.
Dan Charles, Cohen & Steers Head of Global Distribution said:
We are delighted to have Jeff join our team. Jeff's extensive institutional and consultant relations knowledge will help us build on the progress we have made in expanding our global distribution platform. Our strategies continue to experience strong demand and net inflows as institutions across the globe recognize the benefits of listed real assets and our unique approach to active management. Cohen & Steers is in a strong position to invest in its business to better serve our increasingly diverse and sophisticated client base.
The addition of Mr. Sharon follows the firm's 2019 appointment of Dan Charles as Head of Global Distribution.
