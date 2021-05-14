SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa and allowing CoinZoom to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that Visa's global payment network offers. Through Fast Track, CoinZoom will be able to offer its customers a simple process to send funds from their CoinZoom wallet directly to their debit cards, in real-time (1).
CoinZoom currently offers the CoinZoom Visa debit card that allows its U.S. customers to convert their crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants and ATM's globally that accept Visa. CoinZoom is also launching the CoinZoom Visa card in Europe this summer. Through its latest collaboration with Visa to integrate Visa Direct, Visa's real-time push payments platform, and participation in the Fintech Fast Track program, the company is launching an innovative service for all customers, called CoinZoom Instant.
With Visa Direct, CoinZoom Instant allows customers to convert their crypto to fiat and send funds to their debit cards. This new service will help enable money to be pushed into eligible debit card or prepaid card accounts to complete business payouts, peer-to-peer transfers, app withdrawals, and more. CoinZoom customers will also receive up to 3 percent back in crypto when they send funds through CoinZoom Instant.
"We're excited to expand our money transfer services and launch CoinZoom Instant through this collaboration (2) with Visa," said CoinZoom CEO, Todd Crosland. "Our customers can currently send fiat or crypto instantly to other users for free via our peer-to-peer transfer feature, ZoomMe, and now through our expanded collaboration with Visa, we will be able to provide a premier service to global customers in the peer-to-peer marketplace, that totals over $20T per year. Through the integration with Visa Direct our U.S. customers will be able to convert crypto and send their fiat to their eligible debit cards in real-time, as opposed to waiting 2-3 days for a bank wire. With CoinZoom Instant, customers will be able to easily send fiat or crypto from one account to another, one bank to another, or one country to another in real-time."
"By joining Visa's Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like CoinZoom gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources," said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. "Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency."
Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like CoinZoom the ability to access Visa's growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.
1. Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region
2. Visa Direct capability enabled through CoinZoom's financial institution partners.
CoinZoom is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending bitcoin, ripple, Ethereum, and other top digital currency pairs. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCEN in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland.
