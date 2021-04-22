NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Castello del Terriccio, one of Tuscany's most iconic wine producers, has announced Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record in the United States. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications plan to target key wine media while also working to expand distribution into top markets. Castello del Terriccio's thousand-year-old history dates back to the time of the Etruscans, who prized this picturesque stretch of Tuscan coast as an ideal location for viticulture—and continued through the 1980's, when the estate became a leader in the "Super Tuscan" movement, and into the present day where Castello del Terriccio remains a must-know name in Tuscan wine. This collaboration with Colangelo & Partners marks a new chapter in the winery's history dedicated to growing its overall presence, leveraging its positive brand awareness, and bringing its wines and story to an ever-wider audience.
Colangelo & Partners will focus its campaign on strategic media and trade relations to increase Castello del Terriccio's brand visibility and expand distribution within key markets for Italian wines in the US. This partnership affirms Castello del Terriccio's dedication to the American market, furthering its reputation as one of the most admired pioneers of the much-loved Super Tuscan wine category. Castello del Terriccio joins a growing roster of prestigious Italian accounts at the agency, including Sicilia DOC, Pio Cesare, Chianti Classico, Frescobaldi, Trentodoc, and Podere Le Ripi.
Famously owned by Cavaliere Gian Annibale Rossi di Medelana, Castello del Terriccio is currently in the excellent hands of the late proprietor's nephew, Vittorio Piozzo di Rosignano Rossi di Medelana. Having left the world of finance behind, Vittorio relocated to the coastal viticulture paradise of Maremma where he spent the majority of his childhood. "I have the great privilege of having inherited not only an estate that produces wines of the highest quality known all over the world," says Vittorio, "but a winery that uniquely represents the wild nature, history and culture of the region."
An icon of Italian viticulture, Carlo Ferrini has been a crucial element of the Terriccio team as the estate's winemaker. Because of Ferrini's superb work and expertise, the world knows and loves Castello del Terriccio's iconic wines, specifically Lupicaia and Tassinaia, two of the region's most admired Super Tuscans. Age-worthy, terroir-transparent, and full of soul, these two benchmark reds are Cabernet Sauvignon- and Merlot-driven Bordeaux blends defined by their unique Italian sensibility.
"We're thrilled to be working on behalf of Castello del Terriccio," says Gino Colangelo, president of Colangelo & Partners. "Working with such a historic and widely admired estate is an important responsibility, and we look forward to sharing their story and helping to achieve their communications goals."
About Castello del Terriccio
An historic Tuscan estate owned by the Rossi di Madelena family for a century—in fact, celebrating its 100th year in 2021—Castello del Terriccio is one of the key winemakers of Italy's coastal Maremma region and an iconic producer of Super Tuscan wines. World-renowned oenologist Carlo Ferrini has been the estate's winemaker since its modern founding, expressing the terroir of the property's vast holdings through polished Bordeaux blends defined by their Italian flair, with its Grand Vin, Lupicaia, considered a classic example of the style. A de facto organic estate with viticultural roots dating back to the ancient Etruscan period, Castello del Terriccio occupies a unique position in the world of Italian wine, bringing together local tradition and international grape varieties to produce sophisticated wines that are widely admired by critics and casual wine lovers alike.
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com) is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
