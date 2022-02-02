MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RLS Logistics, a leading third party cold chain 3PL, through its affiliate RLS Partners, recently welcomed Hutt Trucking and Logistics, Holland, MI, as a partner and member of the RLS network of cold chain solutions providers, now known as RLS Hutt. The addition of RLS Hutt provides the niche deep frozen food manufacturing industry in the Great Lakes region access to the RLS national network of warehouse partners.
The addition of RLS Hutt propels RLS into the top ten cold chain providers in North America, offering over 55 million cubic feet of cold storage capacity. The RLS acquisition model is unique in that it preserves the culture, values, and entrepreneurial spirit of family owned businesses. Furthermore, the network fully integrates its facility's systems to efficiently serve customers and optimize communication.
RLS Hutt, a 3PL warehouse specializing in cold storage and asset based trucking, brings over 35 years of cold chain experience and a team of industry specialists. A leading cold storage warehouse in Hudsonville, MI area, RLS Hutt offers cold storage warehousing and transportation services, specializing in frozen and deep frozen temperatures for cold chain solutions. RLS Hutt brings a fleet of trucks with leading edge technology providing transparency into the customer's supply chain for tight temperature control and 24/7 location tracking. The facility's strategic location and dedicated team will offer a foothold into the Great Lakes region for the RLS network of family owned temperature controlled warehouse providers.
RLS Hutt's addition supports RLS' focus on becoming a top tier network of regional leading, family owned cold storage providers. RLS Hutt brings one cold storage warehouse located in Hudsonville, M I, and a dry warehouse in Holland, MI. Altogether, the company brings over 5 million cubic feet of cold storage and about 20,000 pallet positions to the RLS network. The cold chain warehouses range in temperature from -20 degrees to 62 degrees, depending on the solution needed for their customers.
In addition to being a fully integrated deep frozen solution provider in the Great Lakes region, RLS Hutt also offers truckload transportation, LTL transportation, cross docking, and other value added services. RLS Hutt's entrepreneurial culture allows their customers to get a white glove specialized customer experience, including add on services such as promotional packaging solutions in a deep frozen environment and customized inspections in an ambient warehouse environment.
"My father and I started Hutt 36 years ago, and we are humbly proud of the opportunities and the people we have worked with over the years," stated Jim Hutt, Founder Hutt Trucking. "We believe that RLS is the best partner to help us carry forward what we put in place and offer expanded opportunities for the company and team members."
As part of the Hutt family's succession plan, RLS Partners is bringing Ken Whah onboard as the Great Lakes Partnering Regional Operator and RLS Hutt's President. Whah brings over 25 years of successful executive experience in supply chain, sales, marketing, engineering, and business leadership. Most recently, Whah was President and CEO of one of the nation's largest family owned cold storage and distribution companies in the Midwest. "I am excited to join the RLS team in their quest to develop a first class national platform, and even more excited and humbled to serve the RLS Hutt team members and the communities we work and live in," said Whah.
"RLS Hutt's expertise in deep frozen cold storage and distribution allows RLS to offer new and unique services to existing and potential customers. We are excited to team up with a company that operates following the same values of RLS: being flexible to work with, developing strong customer bonds, and providing personal, customizable cold chain solutions," said Russell Leo, Chief Executive Officer of RLS Logistics.
"For RLS, it is not just about partnering with the right company; partnering with the right people is equally important. With the team at RLS Hutt led by Ken, we are thrilled about the future expansion in the Midwest region", said Leo.
ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry professionals and an industry leading family-owned cold chain 3PL, RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best-in-class cold chain operators, RLS will offer its customers a top tier regional platform with a national scale supported by service levels only a family operated company can provide. RLS is among the top ten cold chain providers in North America, offering over 55 million cubic feet of cold storage capacity.
###
Media Contact
John Gaudet, RLS Logistics, 8005799900, jgaudet@rlslogistics.com
Courtney Keenan, RLS Logistics, 8005799900, ckeenan@rlslogistics.com
SOURCE RLS Logistics